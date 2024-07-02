MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Sinner subdues feisty Hanfmann to reach second round

Hanfmann hung on and heaped pressure on Sinner’s serve but was unable to find a way through, and the 22-year-old top seed moved two sets ahead.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 11:00 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jannik Sinner of Italy waves after defeating Yannick Hanfmann of Germany in their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 1, 2024.
Jannik Sinner of Italy waves after defeating Yannick Hanfmann of Germany in their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner of Italy waves after defeating Yannick Hanfmann of Germany in their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner wobbled midway through his Wimbledon first-round clash with unseeded German Yannick Hanfmann. However, the world number one recovered to seal a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win on Monday and book a meeting with fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The Australian Open champion used his powerful serve and forehand to good effect against Hanfmann as he breezed through the first set on the back of a solitary break and got his nose in front early in the next.

Hanfmann hung on and heaped pressure on Sinner’s serve but was unable to find a way through, and the 22-year-old top seed moved two sets ahead.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon, July 2 schedule: Djokovic, Murray and Swiatek in first-round action

The world number 110 flipped the script to go 4-0 up in the third set as Sinner appeared to be belatedly hampered by a nasty fall, and the German cupped his ear amid huge cheers after forcing a fourth set with a neat volley.

There was to be no comeback, however, as Sinner rediscovered his rhythm under the lights on Court One to break for a 3-1 lead and held firm to close out the match.

Sinner, who lifted his first title on the sport’s slickest surface at Halle two weeks ago, could face another tricky test against Berrettini after the 2021 runner-up beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6(3) 6-2 3-6 6-1.

