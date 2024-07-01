IND vs ZIM T20I series 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings, live streaming info

India will tour Zimbabwe for a five-match Twenty20 International series, starting July 6 in Harare. The Men in Blue have rested their senior players after winning the T20 World Cup and will be captained by Shubman Gill.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announcing their retirement from the format, India will enter a new era in T20I cricket under the captaincy of Gill.

India tour of Zimbabwe schedule:

First T20I: July 6, Harare Sports Club

Second T20I: July 7, Harare Sports Club

Third T20I: July 10, Harare Sports Club

Fourth T20I: July 13, Harare Sports Club

Fifth T20I: July 14, Harare Sports Club

When will India vs Zimbabwe T20I matches start?

All the five T20I matches in the India vs Zimbabwe series will begin at 4.30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe T20I series be telecast live in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe T20I series be streamed live in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app and website in India.