IND vs ZIM T20I series 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings, live streaming info

IND vs ZIM: Here is the full schedule, streaming details and start time for the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 23:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 FILE PHOTO: India's Shubman Gill in action.
 Photo Credit: THE HINDU
 Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India will tour Zimbabwe for a five-match Twenty20 International series, starting July 6 in Harare. The Men in Blue have rested their senior players after winning the T20 World Cup and will be captained by Shubman Gill.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announcing their retirement from the format, India will enter a new era in T20I cricket under the captaincy of Gill.

India tour of Zimbabwe schedule:

First T20I: July 6, Harare Sports Club

Second T20I: July 7, Harare Sports Club

Third T20I: July 10, Harare Sports Club

Fourth T20I: July 13, Harare Sports Club

Fifth T20I: July 14, Harare Sports Club

When will India vs Zimbabwe T20I matches start?

All the five T20I matches in the India vs Zimbabwe series will begin at 4.30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe T20I series be telecast live in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe T20I series be streamed live in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Ꮪhubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.
ZIMBABWE
Sikandar Raza (c), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

