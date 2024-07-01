Return of Team India after T20 World Cup win delayed due to hurricane, plans for a chartered flight on cards

The victorious Indian team’s return home has been delayed as Hurricane Beryl forced cancellations of flights in Bridgetown (Barbados).
The island of Barbados, including the Grantley Adams International Airport, shut down on Sunday, as Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 4 (extremely dangerous). All residents have been instructed to stay indoors.
Rohit Sharma’s men had defeated South Africa in an epic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final here on Saturday.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah is with the team. Plans are afoot to arrange a charter flight to bring the players back to India. The planned felicitation ceremony for the side will be arranged once clarity emerges on the travel schedule.
