MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Return of Team India after T20 World Cup win delayed due to hurricane, plans for a chartered flight on cards

The island of Barbados, including the Grantley Adams International Airport, shut down on Sunday, as Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 4 (extremely dangerous).

Published : Jul 01, 2024 18:42 IST , Barbados - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Rohit Sharma’s men had defeated South Africa in an epic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final here on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma’s men had defeated South Africa in an epic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final here on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma’s men had defeated South Africa in an epic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final here on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The victorious Indian team’s return home has been delayed as Hurricane Beryl forced cancellations of flights in Bridgetown (Barbados).

The island of Barbados, including the Grantley Adams International Airport, shut down on Sunday, as Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 4 (extremely dangerous). All residents have been instructed to stay indoors.

Rohit Sharma’s men had defeated South Africa in an epic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final here on Saturday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is with the team. Plans are afoot to arrange a charter flight to bring the players back to India. The planned felicitation ceremony for the side will be arranged once clarity emerges on the travel schedule.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Return of Team India after T20 World Cup win delayed due to hurricane, plans for a chartered flight on cards
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Bolivia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the BOL v PAN Group C match? Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Motorsport weekend wrap: Bagnaia claims hat-trick at Dutch Grand Prix; Russell beneficiary of Verstappen-Norris scuffle in Austria
    Kavita Menon
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis: World No. 10 Bernadette, WTT champion Sreeja among 2024 Player Draft on July 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Return of Team India after T20 World Cup win delayed due to hurricane, plans for a chartered flight on cards
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Next T20 captain to be decided by selectors, says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
    PTI
  3. Dinesh Karthik joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru as batting coach and mentor
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W: Luus, Wolvaardt and learning how to follow a good performance with another one
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Bouchier stars as England women cruise to ODI series win over New Zealand
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Return of Team India after T20 World Cup win delayed due to hurricane, plans for a chartered flight on cards
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Bolivia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the BOL v PAN Group C match? Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Motorsport weekend wrap: Bagnaia claims hat-trick at Dutch Grand Prix; Russell beneficiary of Verstappen-Norris scuffle in Austria
    Kavita Menon
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis: World No. 10 Bernadette, WTT champion Sreeja among 2024 Player Draft on July 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment