MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup

The event is designed to celebrate the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 19:08 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Tuesday announced inaugural Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament which will feature veteran players in men’s and women’s categories.

The event is designed to celebrate the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players.

All Hockey India affiliated state member units are eligible to participate in the event and all eligible veteran players, aged around and above 40, who want to participate in the tournament will have to contact their respective member units and register through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal.

The dates and venues for the tournament will be announced soon.

ALSO READ | Hockey India names core probable group for women’s coaching camp

“We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup, an event that honours the dedication and passion of our veteran players.

“This tournament is a celebration of their enduring love for the sport and a testament to their invaluable contributions to hockey in India,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

“By providing a platform for former players to continue competing, we aim to foster a strong sense of community and ensure that their experience and enthusiasm continue to inspire future generations of players.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “This tournament not only allows former athletes to maintain their connection to the sport but also provides a unique opportunity for them to showcase their skills and fitness.

“We encourage all eligible players to register and participate, as this event promises to be a memorable and enriching experience for everyone involved.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Dilip Tirkey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 2: East Bengal FC signs Provat Lakra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup
    PTI
  2. Hockey India names core probable group for women’s coaching camp
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Harmanpreet Singh to captain Indian men’s team at Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha Government extends Hockey India sponsorship by three years till 2036
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India announces 27 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris Olympics 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 2: East Bengal FC signs Provat Lakra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment