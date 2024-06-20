Hockey India announces 27 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics.

Hockey India on Thursday announced the 27-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, scheduled to commence on June 21 until July 8 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp is crucial as the Indian team will look to polish its preparations ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Indian men’s team is drawn in Pool B along with Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. The Men in Blue will start their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on July 27.

The team returns to camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, where it is currently placed fourth after earning 24 points from 16 matches.

Indian men’s team chief coach Craig Fulton said, “We are looking to start an important block of training in this camp, and we need to make sure that we are in the best form ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

“The players have learned a lot from the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. It has helped us in realising where we need to improve. We have a lot of time to work on those areas. We have a strong mix of players who are capable of winning anything,” he added.