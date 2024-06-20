MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India announces 27 probables for men's national coaching camp ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Hockey India on Thursday announced the 27-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, scheduled to commence on June 21 until July 8 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 11:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hockey India announces 27 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics.
Hockey India announces 27 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Hockey India announces 27 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Thursday announced the 27-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, scheduled to commence on June 21 until July 8 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp is crucial as the Indian team will look to polish its preparations ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Indian men’s team is drawn in Pool B along with Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. The Men in Blue will start their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on July 27.

READ | Hockey India begins player registration for Hockey India League 2024-2025

The team returns to camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, where it is currently placed fourth after earning 24 points from 16 matches.

Indian men’s team chief coach Craig Fulton said, “We are looking to start an important block of training in this camp, and we need to make sure that we are in the best form ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

“The players have learned a lot from the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. It has helped us in realising where we need to improve. We have a lot of time to work on those areas. We have a strong mix of players who are capable of winning anything,” he added.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team 27-member Core Group:
Goalkeepers:
1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
2. PR Sreejesh
3. Suraj Karkera
Defenders:
4. Harmanpreet Singh
5. Jarmanpreet Singh
6. Amit Rohidas
7. Jugraj Singh
8. Sanjay
9. Amir Ali
Midfielders:
10. Manpreet Singh
11. Hardik Singh
12. Vivek Sagar Prasad
13. Sumit
14. Shamsher Singh
15. Nilakanta Sharma
16. Rajkumar Pal
17. Vishnukant Singh
18. Akashdeep Singh
19. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards:
20. Mandeep Singh
21. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
22. Abhishek
23. Dilpreet Singh
24. Sukhjeet Singh
25. Gurjant Singh
26. Boby Singh Dhami
27. Araijeet Singh Hundal

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Paris Olympics /

Craig Fulton /

India

