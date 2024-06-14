MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India begins player registration for Hockey India League 2024-2025

The Hockey India League 2024-2025 edition, returning after eight years, will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s teams.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 12:57 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kalinga Lancers players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Uttar Pradesh Wizards during HIL 2017.
FILE PHOTO: Kalinga Lancers players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Uttar Pradesh Wizards during HIL 2017. | Photo Credit: Hockey India League
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kalinga Lancers players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Uttar Pradesh Wizards during HIL 2017. | Photo Credit: Hockey India League

The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make its comeback after a 8-year-long hiatus, later this year. The Hockey India League 2024-2025 edition will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s Teams and player registrations will be open till June 30, 2024 said Hockey India via a media release.

This is the first time in the history of the sport that an exclusive women’s HIL will be hosted simultaneously.

Additionally, Hockey India has also invited players from top 15 hockey playing nations to register their players and support staff for the upcoming season which will be held in the window sanctioned by FIH; the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025.

Commenting on the occasion Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “We are elated to open the player registration for the Hockey India League 2024-2025 edition. This step signifies that we are close to restarting the HIL, a league that was loved by hockey players and fans across the world. We are confident that budding Indian hockey players will snatch at the opportunity to play with and against some of the best players in the world.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh also weighed in saying, “The HIL played a pivotal role in the resurgence of the Indian Hockey Teams and it is a matter of great joy and pride that we are on the verge of restarting it. The league will help improve the standard of young players and propagate a culture of hockey across the nation. We look forward to receiving heaps of applications from India and abroad.”

HIL player registration link - Click Here

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Hockey India League /

Dilip Tirkey /

FIH

