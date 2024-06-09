FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men goes down 2-3 to Great Britain in its last match

The Indian men’s Hockey team finished its FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 2-3 loss against hosts Great Britain on Sunday.

With this loss, the Indian men’ finished with 24 points from 16 games. For India, Sukhjeet Singh (19’) and Harmanpreet Singh (36’) scored the goals, while for Great Britain, Phil Roper (1’), Jack Waller (37’) and Alan Forsyth (50’) were on target.

Great Britain which looked more dangerous in the early exchanges and it snatched the early lead just a minute in the quarter through Phil Roper’s skilful finish from an acute angle. The host kept the possession of ball for most part of the first quarter and make its way into the Indian striking circle.

However, India regrouped after the shaky start and started to go through the gears, pushing Great Britain back into its half. Despite constant attacks, India was unable to equalise as the first quarter ended with Great Britain leading India by 1-0.

India continued the onslaught in the second quarter. The fast counter-attacking aggressive approach helped India secure the equalizer as Sukhjeet Singh (19’) found the back of the net.

Afer drawing level, a sloppy foul by Sanjay in the circle helped Great Britain earn a penalty stroke, but Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a superb save to deny Zachary Wallace. Going into the half-time, the score was tied at 1-1.

The third quarter was entertaining, with both teams displaying quick-fire attacks and both stepping up the ante in attack. India earned a penalty stroke, which was successfully converted by Captain Harmanpreet Singh (36’) to give India a 2-1 lead. However, hosts Great Britain equalized within a minute as Jack Waller (37’) scored a fine field goal.

High on confidence after scoring, the Indian team came out all guns blazing in the fourth and final quarter of the match and kept Great Britain under pressure by attacking rigorously.

However, the hosts kept its defence tight. Alan Forsyth (50’) helped Great Britian take a 3-2 lead with 10 minutes to go. The match ended with hosts Great Britain winning 3-2.