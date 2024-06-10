MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Pro League 2023–24: We showed great resilience and teamwork, says skipper Harmanpreet

India concluded its Pro League campaign with a commendable 24 points from 16 matches, which included five wins, three shoot-out victories, five defeats, and three shoot-out losses.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 12:53 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during India’s FIH Pro League match against Germany at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during India’s FIH Pro League match against Germany at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during India’s FIH Pro League match against Germany at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said his players showed great resilience and teamwork in the recent FIH Pro League matches, and the campaign has provided valuable lessons ahead of the Paris Olympics.

India concluded its Pro League campaign with a commendable 24 points from 16 matches, which included five wins, three shoot-out victories, five defeats, and three shoot-out losses.

FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men goes down 2-3 to Great Britain in its last match

Currently, the Indian team is at the fourth position in the points tally.

“The FIH Pro League 2023-24 has been an incredible journey for us. Some of our victories against strong teams like the Netherlands 2-2 (4-2 SO), Argentina (5-4), and Germany (3-0) highlight the hard work and determination of our squad. We have shown great resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament,” the star drag-flicker said in a Hockey India release.

Harmanpreet also emphasised the significance of this tournament as a preparatory event for the Paris Olympics.

“This league has been crucial in helping us understand our strengths and areas for improvement. Competing against top-tier teams has given us valuable insights into our game. We now know where we stand and what we need to work on to perform at our best on the global stage.”

The tournament saw participation from nine formidable teams, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, and Ireland.

Indian women loses 2-3 to Great Britain, ends Pro League season with eight defeats

Despite the FIH Pro League continuing until June 30, India played its 16th and final match on Sunday, wrapping up an intense and competitive season.

Harmanpreet emerged as a standout performer, finishing as the top scorer for India.

With 12 goals to his name, he is also currently the joint leading scorer in the tournament alongside Australia’s Blake Govers and the Netherlands’ Jip Janssen.

Harmanpreet’s scoring prowess was evident as he netted eight goals from penalty corners and four from penalty strokes. The Indian team will now take a short break before assembling for a brief camp in Bengaluru.

“We have identified specific aspects of our game that need attention, and the upcoming camp will be vital in working on those areas,” Harmanpreet said.

“Our goal is to build on our performance and ensure we are fully prepared for the Paris Olympics,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Singh /

Paris Olympics /

FIH Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League 2023–24: We showed great resilience and teamwork, says skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs BAN predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Titmus cruises into 400m freestyle final at Australia’s Olympic trials
    Reuters
  5. Argentina rides on Di Maria’s goal to beat Ecuador in friendly before Copa America 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Pro League 2023–24: We showed great resilience and teamwork, says skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men goes down 2-3 to Great Britain in its last match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian women loses 2-3 to Great Britain, ends Pro League season with eight defeats
    PTI
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men lose 2-3 against Germany 
    PTI
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women go down 2-4 to Germany, suffer seventh consecutive loss
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League 2023–24: We showed great resilience and teamwork, says skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs BAN predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Titmus cruises into 400m freestyle final at Australia’s Olympic trials
    Reuters
  5. Argentina rides on Di Maria’s goal to beat Ecuador in friendly before Copa America 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment