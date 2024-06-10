Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland

Gulveer Singh broke Avinash Sable’s national record in the men’s 5000m by clocking 13:18.92 at the 2024 Portland Track Festival on Sunday.

Gulveer surpassed Avinash’s record of 13:19.30 set at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023 in LA to secure a personal best. The 26-year-old missed the Paris Olympic qualification mark by over 13 seconds.

In March this year, Gulveer broke the men’s 10,000m at The Ten track meet in California. He crossed the finish line in 27.41.81, and in doing so, he erased the second oldest record in Indian men’s track and field, improving on Surender Singh’s old mark of 28.02.89, set nearly 16 years ago in 2008.

However, Gulveer’s effort was not enough for Olympic qualification as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.

In 2023, the 26-year-old won a bronze in the 5,000m at the Asian Championships and followed that up with the biggest medal of his career – another bronze in the 10,000m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.