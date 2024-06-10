MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland

Gulveer Singh broke Avinash Sable’s national record in the men’s 5000m by clocking 13:18.92 at the 2024 Portland Track Festival on Sunday.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 10:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Gulveer Singh broke Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland.
File Photo: Gulveer Singh broke Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Gulveer Singh broke Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gulveer Singh broke Avinash Sable’s national record in the men’s 5000m by clocking 13:18.92 at the 2024 Portland Track Festival on Sunday.

Gulveer surpassed Avinash’s record of 13:19.30 set at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023 in LA to secure a personal best. The 26-year-old missed the Paris Olympic qualification mark by over 13 seconds.

READ | Here’s all you need to know about Gulveer Singh

In March this year, Gulveer broke the men’s 10,000m at The Ten track meet in California. He crossed the finish line in 27.41.81, and in doing so, he erased the second oldest record in Indian men’s track and field, improving on Surender Singh’s old mark of 28.02.89, set nearly 16 years ago in 2008.

However, Gulveer’s effort was not enough for Olympic qualification as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.

In 2023, the 26-year-old won a bronze in the 5,000m at the Asian Championships and followed that up with the biggest medal of his career – another bronze in the 10,000m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Related Topics

Gulveer Singh /

Avinash Sable /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  2. Titmus cruises into 400m freestyle final at Australia’s Olympic trials
    Reuters
  3. Argentina rides on Di Maria’s goal to beat Ecuador in friendly before Copa America 2024
    AP
  4. Nadal, Swiatek and others react to Alcaraz vs Zverev French Open final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Di Maria scores against Ecuador to edge closer to Maradona, Zanetti before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  2. European Athletics Championships 2024: Dina Asher-Smith claims 100m gold
    AFP
  3. European Athletics Championships 2024: Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs defends 100m title
    AP
  4. European Athletics Championships 2024: Ireland scupper Bol’s bid for triple Euro gold
    AFP
  5. European Athletics Championships 2024: Spanish race walker Garcia-Caro celebrates too early, misses out on bronze
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  2. Titmus cruises into 400m freestyle final at Australia’s Olympic trials
    Reuters
  3. Argentina rides on Di Maria’s goal to beat Ecuador in friendly before Copa America 2024
    AP
  4. Nadal, Swiatek and others react to Alcaraz vs Zverev French Open final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Di Maria scores against Ecuador to edge closer to Maradona, Zanetti before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment