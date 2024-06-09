MagazineBuy Print

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK predicted lineups, Dream11 picks; Nassau pitch in focus

IND vs PAK Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Updated : Jun 09, 2024 16:35 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

  • June 09, 2024 16:24
    India vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant

    BATTERS

    Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Fakhar Zaman

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Hardik Pandya (c), Shadab Khan

    BOWLERS

    Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

    Team composition: IND 6-5 PAK | Credits left: 7

  • June 09, 2024 16:08
    Group A Points Table

    T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after CAN vs IRE: Pakistan slips below Canada to fourth; India second

    Canada registed its first-ever T20 World Cup win when it beat Ireland by 12 runs in its Group A match of the 2024 edition at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday.

  • June 09, 2024 15:52
    Pakistan Predicted XI

    Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

  • June 09, 2024 15:52
    India Predicted XI

    Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

  • June 09, 2024 15:44
    India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Match preview

    IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: High-flying India faces struggling Pakistan in box-office clash

    A shoddy pitch, meanwhile, could turn out to be a dampener. The toss plays a big role, as the side batting first runs the risk of being blown apart.

  • June 09, 2024 15:43
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India. 

    How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

    The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

  • June 09, 2024 15:42
    SQUADS

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

