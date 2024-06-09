India vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK predicted lineups, Dream11 picks; Nassau pitch in focus

- June 09, 2024 16:24India vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction
WICKETKEEPERS
Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Fakhar Zaman
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya (c), Shadab Khan
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Team composition: IND 6-5 PAK | Credits left: 7
- June 09, 2024 16:08Group A Points Table
T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after CAN vs IRE: Pakistan slips below Canada to fourth; India second
Canada registed its first-ever T20 World Cup win when it beat Ireland by 12 runs in its Group A match of the 2024 edition at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday.
- June 09, 2024 15:52Pakistan Predicted XI
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf
- June 09, 2024 15:52India Predicted XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
- June 09, 2024 15:44India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Match preview
- June 09, 2024 15:43LIVE STREAMING INFO
How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?
The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
- June 09, 2024 15:42SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
