India vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK predicted lineups, Dream11 picks; Nassau pitch in focus

LIVE STREAMING INFO

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.