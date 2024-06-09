India skipper Rohit Sharma became the second-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history during the Group A match against Pakistan in New York on Sunday.

Rohit went past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene to attain the milestone. Virat Kohli currently leads the list of the top run-scorers in T20 World Cup cricket.

Rohit achieved the feat off the first ball of the match with a couple of runs off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and breached Jayawardene’s tally of 1015 runs in the tournament’s history.

Rohit is also the third most prolific run-scorer in all T20Is, behind Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Kohli. The three are currently involved in a tight race for the mantle.

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY