IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli dismissed for the second-time ever by Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Virat Kohli was dismissed for four runs in three balls by Naseem Shah during India’s first innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

In Kohli’s six innings in T20 World Cups against Pakistan, he has only been dismissed twice so far including today’s match. Kohli tried to loft it but was caught at cover-point.

Kohli last got out by Pakistan in T20 WCs in 2021 after scoring 57 in 49 deliveries. With 312 runs in six innings, Kohli is the highest run-getter in the India vs Pakistan clashes in T20 World Cups.

All of Kohli’s Innings against Pakistan in T20 World Cups:

Kohli vs Pakistan - All T20 WC Innings 2012 - 78* (16) 2014 - 36* (32) 2016 - 55* (37) 2021 - 57 (49) 2022 - 82* (53) 2024 - 4 (3)