India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads

IND vs PAK: Here are the Dream11 fantasy picks, predicted playing 11s and squads for the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh during a practice session.
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

The humiliation of the USA defeat still fresh, Pakistan will look to get going in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the expense of its arch-rival India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Here are the predicted lineups for the match:

Predicted Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan Dream Eleven Fantasy Team Picks
WICKETKEEPERS
Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Fakhar Zaman
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya (c), Shadab Khan
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Team composition: IND 6-5 PAK | Credits left: 7

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

