The humiliation of the USA defeat still fresh, Pakistan will look to get going in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the expense of its arch-rival India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Here are the predicted lineups for the match:
Predicted Lineups
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf
India vs Pakistan Dream Eleven Fantasy Team Picks
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 1-0 MEX at half time; Mexico fights back after Andreas Pereira’s early goal
- WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Kyewuta removes Rutherford; Captain Masaba picks two
- IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan full list of results, most runs, wickets
- India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
- IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma T20 World Cup record, runs, highest score against Pakistan
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE