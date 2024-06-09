IND vs PAK New York Rain, Weather Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan toss at 8:00 PM IST as rain stops

Rain is likely to make an appearance during the India versus Pakistan group ‘A’ T20 World Cup 2024 encounter set to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Although it is currently overcast and not raining in the area, the weather forecast does suggest a likely shower around the time when the marquee match is scheduled to start - 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST).
It is raining in some parts of New York but not in the Nassau County where the match is supposed to take place. According to the forecast, even if there is no rain, there’s going to be a cloudy cover for the most part of the match.
At 6:55 PM IST, the rain has started outside the stadium. We might have a delayed start including the toss, which is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.
The pitch is now covered since the drizzle is getting steady.
The toss is delayed. Although the rain has got lighter.
Rain has stopped but covers are still in place.
The inspection will take place at 7:45 PM IST.
Covers are coming off. The start time has now moved to 8:30 PM IST. Toss set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. No overs lost.
