IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Lowest totals defended by India in T20Is

A poor batting show from Indian batters and a superb bowling effort from Pakistan resulted in India getting all out for a lowly 119 in 19 overs in the Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

This is India’s lowest total against Pakistan in all T20Is. The lowest being 133/9 in 2012.

India has never defended any 130-plus target in T20Is. The lowest target defended by the men in blue in T20 Internationals was 138 against Zimbabwe in 2016.

In T20 World Cups, 146 against Bangladesh in 2016 was the lowest total defended by India.

LOWEST TOTALS DEFENDED BY INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUPS 138 — vs Zimbabwe (Harare; 2016) 144 — vs England (Nagpur; 2017) 146 — vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru; 2016) 152 — South Africa (Colombo [RPS]; 2012) 153 — vs South Africa (Durban; 2007)

LOWEST TOTALS DEFENDED BY INDIA IN T20IS 146 — vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru; 2016) 152 — South Africa (Colombo [RPS]; 2012) 153 — vs South Africa (Durban; 2007) 157 — vs Pakistan (Johannesburg; 2007) 159 — vs Afghanistan (Colombo [RPS]; 2012)