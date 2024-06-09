MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Lowest totals defended by India in T20Is

India has never defended any 130-plus target in T20Is. The lowest target defended by the men in blue in T20 Internationals was 138 against Zimbabwe in 2016.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 23:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(L-R) Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and Pakistan’s Naseem Shah celebrate after the dismissal of India’s Virat Kohli.
(L-R) Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and Pakistan’s Naseem Shah celebrate after the dismissal of India’s Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: AFP
(L-R) Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrate after the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: AFP

A poor batting show from Indian batters and a superb bowling effort from Pakistan resulted in India getting all out for a lowly 119 in 19 overs in the Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

This is India’s lowest total against Pakistan in all T20Is. The lowest being 133/9 in 2012.

India has never defended any 130-plus target in T20Is. The lowest target defended by the men in blue in T20 Internationals was 138 against Zimbabwe in 2016.

In T20 World Cups, 146 against Bangladesh in 2016 was the lowest total defended by India.

LOWEST TOTALS DEFENDED BY INDIA IN T20 WORLD CUPS
138 — vs Zimbabwe (Harare; 2016)
144 — vs England (Nagpur; 2017)
146 — vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru; 2016)
152 — South Africa (Colombo [RPS]; 2012)
153 — vs South Africa (Durban; 2007)
LOWEST TOTALS DEFENDED BY INDIA IN T20IS
146 — vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru; 2016)
152 — South Africa (Colombo [RPS]; 2012)
153 — vs South Africa (Durban; 2007)
157 — vs Pakistan (Johannesburg; 2007)
159 — vs Afghanistan (Colombo [RPS]; 2012)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

