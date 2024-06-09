Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
The covers are coming off. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST, with the match scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST.
There will be a pitch inspection at 10:45 AM local time (7:45 PM IST).
The coin toss has been delayed due to rain in New York.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match details:
Match start: 8:00 PM IST
Toss: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
THE SQUADS
INDIA
PAKISTAN
Latest on Sportstar
- French Open 2024 Final Live score updates, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Alcaraz wins the first set 6-3
- IND vs PAK Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: Toss at 8:00 PM IST after rain delay in New York
- IND vs PAK New York Rain, Weather Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan toss at 8:00 PM IST as rain stops
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 8pm, Match to start at 8:30pm IST; New York weather updates for IND vs PAK Group A clash
- Indian women loses 2-3 to Great Britain, ends Pro League season with eight defeats
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE