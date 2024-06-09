MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: Toss at 8:00 PM IST after rain delay in New York

IND vs PAK Live Score: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday.

Updated : Jun 09, 2024 19:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Fans braving the rain before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.
Fans braving the rain before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Fans braving the rain before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

TOSS AT 8:00 PM IST

The covers are coming off. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST, with the match scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST.

INSPECTION

There will be a pitch inspection at 10:45 AM local time (7:45 PM IST).

TOSS

The coin toss has been delayed due to rain in New York.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match details:

Match start: 8:00 PM IST

Toss: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

