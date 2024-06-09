MagazineBuy Print

OMA vs SCO LIVE score and updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland aims for top spot, faces lowly Oman

OMA vs SCO LIVE score and updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Catch all the updates from the T20 World Cup match between Oman and Scotland happening in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.

Updated : Jun 09, 2024 21:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Oman and Scotland clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
Oman and Scotland clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
infoIcon

Oman and Scotland clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

PREVIEW

Scotland will start as firm favourites against Oman in a Group B clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, which will be hosting its first match of the tournament on Sunday.

After the washout against England in its opener that gave both the teams one point each, Scotland secured a five-wicket win against Namibia in what turned out to be a tense 156-run chase.

The result means that Scotland now has the opportunity to go up to five points which might complicate the Super Eight qualifying scenarios for tournament heavyweights England and Australia which lock horns later on Saturday.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between Oman and Scotland start?

The Oman vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between Oman and Scotland in India?

The Oman vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SQUADS

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Scotland /

Oman Cricket /

Oman

