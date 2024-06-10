MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan falters as India wins battle of attrition

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium did not afford fours and sixes. Runs came at a premium, so much so that India’s total of 119 - inadequate in most T20s - proved to be insurmountable.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 01:10 IST , NEW YORK - 3 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Jasprit Bumrah picked up three for 14 to help India defend a modest total of 119.
Jasprit Bumrah picked up three for 14 to help India defend a modest total of 119. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah picked up three for 14 to help India defend a modest total of 119. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/THE HINDU

The Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan turned out to be a battle of attrition. On that count, India lasted the distance to notch up a six-run victory.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium did not afford fours and sixes. Runs came at a premium, so much so that India’s total of 119 - inadequate in most T20s - proved to be insurmountable.

At 80 for three, Pakistan was on course for a first win of the tournament. Mohammed Rizwan was going well, and the required rate was a shade over six an over.

Rizwan (31, 44b, 1x4, 1x6), who had batted with grit up to this point, chose to take on India’s premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah. It was a poor choice which cost Pakistan dear. A dead straight missile cleaned up Rizwan, who wildly swung across the line.

As it happened - IND vs PAK highlights

With the settled man gone, Pakistan stuttered and fell flat. Imad Wasim (15, 23b, 1x4) could not get it off the square, and the Indians piled on the pressure.

Pakistan wilted, handing India a second consecutive win. Its campaign, meanwhile, is in the doldrums after a second loss.

The high-profile game kept the full house of 34,028 spectators on the edge of their seats.

The start of the match was delayed due to rain. Babar Azam called it right at the toss, allowing Pakistan to make first use of a sticky pitch.

Poor fielding and wayward lines, however, prevented Pakistan’s progress. Rishabh Pant received three lives, courtesy two dropped catches by Usman Khan and one by Iftikhar Ahmed. This was destined to be Pant’s day, who went on to score a crucial 31-ball 42.

The surface expectedly helped the pacers in the early overs. Virat Kohli (4) threw his hands outside off to Naseem Shah, but failed to time it. The half-hearted cut spooned to Usman Khan at cover point. This was a second successive failure for Kohli, who had gotten off the mark with a textbook drive.

This was destined to be Rishabh Pant’s day, who went on to score a crucial 31-ball 42.
This was destined to be Rishabh Pant’s day, who went on to score a crucial 31-ball 42. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

This was destined to be Rishabh Pant’s day, who went on to score a crucial 31-ball 42. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Rohit Sharma played the flick with elan, sending left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi over deep mid-wicket for six. But when he tried to repeat the shot, he could only lob it to Haris Rauf at deep square leg.

In a surprise move, Axar Patel was promoted to four. Batting alongside another southpaw in Pant, Axar (20, 18b, 2x4, 1x6) used timing and placement to accumulate the runs.

Axar’s cameo took India to a comfortable 81 for three in 10 overs, before a spate of wickets left the side in trouble. India lost four batters for seven runs, shifting the momentum to Pakistan.

Iftikhar took a good catch in the deep to send last hope Hardik Pandya back.

Last pair Arshdeep (9) and Mohammed Siraj (7 n.o.) frustrated Pakistan with shrewd running. Despite their best efforts, India could not play out its full quota of overs.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs Pakistan /

India /

Pakistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan falters as India wins battle of attrition
    Ashwin Achal
  2. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
  3. India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep help IND defend 119 runs, beat PAK by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK: “We were looking at 140 but bowlers came and did the job for us,” says Rohit Sharma after beating Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
  2. IND vs PAK: “We were looking at 140 but bowlers came and did the job for us,” says Rohit Sharma after beating Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after OMA vs SCO: Scotland moves to the top, Oman remains last
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan falters as India wins battle of attrition
    Ashwin Achal
  2. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
  3. India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep help IND defend 119 runs, beat PAK by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK: “We were looking at 140 but bowlers came and did the job for us,” says Rohit Sharma after beating Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment