IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan falters as India wins battle of attrition

The Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan turned out to be a battle of attrition. On that count, India lasted the distance to notch up a six-run victory.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium did not afford fours and sixes. Runs came at a premium, so much so that India’s total of 119 - inadequate in most T20s - proved to be insurmountable.

At 80 for three, Pakistan was on course for a first win of the tournament. Mohammed Rizwan was going well, and the required rate was a shade over six an over.

Rizwan (31, 44b, 1x4, 1x6), who had batted with grit up to this point, chose to take on India’s premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah. It was a poor choice which cost Pakistan dear. A dead straight missile cleaned up Rizwan, who wildly swung across the line.

With the settled man gone, Pakistan stuttered and fell flat. Imad Wasim (15, 23b, 1x4) could not get it off the square, and the Indians piled on the pressure.

Pakistan wilted, handing India a second consecutive win. Its campaign, meanwhile, is in the doldrums after a second loss.

The high-profile game kept the full house of 34,028 spectators on the edge of their seats.

The start of the match was delayed due to rain. Babar Azam called it right at the toss, allowing Pakistan to make first use of a sticky pitch.

Poor fielding and wayward lines, however, prevented Pakistan’s progress. Rishabh Pant received three lives, courtesy two dropped catches by Usman Khan and one by Iftikhar Ahmed. This was destined to be Pant’s day, who went on to score a crucial 31-ball 42.

The surface expectedly helped the pacers in the early overs. Virat Kohli (4) threw his hands outside off to Naseem Shah, but failed to time it. The half-hearted cut spooned to Usman Khan at cover point. This was a second successive failure for Kohli, who had gotten off the mark with a textbook drive.

Rohit Sharma played the flick with elan, sending left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi over deep mid-wicket for six. But when he tried to repeat the shot, he could only lob it to Haris Rauf at deep square leg.

In a surprise move, Axar Patel was promoted to four. Batting alongside another southpaw in Pant, Axar (20, 18b, 2x4, 1x6) used timing and placement to accumulate the runs.

Axar’s cameo took India to a comfortable 81 for three in 10 overs, before a spate of wickets left the side in trouble. India lost four batters for seven runs, shifting the momentum to Pakistan.

Iftikhar took a good catch in the deep to send last hope Hardik Pandya back.

Last pair Arshdeep (9) and Mohammed Siraj (7 n.o.) frustrated Pakistan with shrewd running. Despite their best efforts, India could not play out its full quota of overs.