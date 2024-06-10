MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after OMA vs SCO: Scotland moves to the top, Oman remains last

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table: Scotland brushed Oman aside and went straight to the top of the points table on Sunday while Oman remains last.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 01:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland’s George Munsey in action against Oman in the T20 World Cup.
Scotland’s George Munsey in action against Oman in the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Scotland’s George Munsey in action against Oman in the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Scotland brushed Oman aside by chasing down a target of 151 runs with seven wickets in hand and 41 balls to spare and went straight to the top of the points table on Sunday.

Australia defeated England and is second while the latter is struggling at fourth without a win to its name.

Oman is fifth in the group with three losses in three games so far.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 +2.164
2. Australia 2 2 0 0 4 +1.875
3. Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 -0.309
4. England 2 0 1 1 1 -1.800
5. Oman 3 0 3 0 0 -1.613

(Updated after Oman vs Scotland match on June 9)

