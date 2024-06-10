T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after OMA vs SCO: Scotland moves to the top, Oman remains last

Scotland brushed Oman aside by chasing down a target of 151 runs with seven wickets in hand and 41 balls to spare and went straight to the top of the points table on Sunday.

Australia defeated England and is second while the latter is struggling at fourth without a win to its name.

Oman is fifth in the group with three losses in three games so far.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1. Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 +2.164 2. Australia 2 2 0 0 4 +1.875 3. Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 -0.309 4. England 2 0 1 1 1 -1.800 5. Oman 3 0 3 0 0 -1.613

(Updated after Oman vs Scotland match on June 9)