Scotland brushed Oman aside by chasing down a target of 151 runs with seven wickets in hand and 41 balls to spare and went straight to the top of the points table on Sunday.
Australia defeated England and is second while the latter is struggling at fourth without a win to its name.
Oman is fifth in the group with three losses in three games so far.
T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|+2.164
|2. Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.875
|3. Namibia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.309
|4. England
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-1.800
|5. Oman
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.613
(Updated after Oman vs Scotland match on June 9)
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
- IND vs PAK Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller in New York
- OMA vs SCO highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beats Oman in a dominant seven-wicket win
- T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after OMA vs SCO: Scotland moves to the top, Oman remains last
- IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan falls flat as India wins battle of attrition
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE