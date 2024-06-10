MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: In this Grand Slam final, I did everything I could, says Alexander Zverev

The 27-year-old Zverev, appearing in his second major final after the 2020 US Open, led by two sets to one before Alcaraz rallied for a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 07:32 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Alexander Zverev looks on after losing the French Open 2024 final match to Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris.
Alexander Zverev looks on after losing the French Open 2024 final match to Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev looks on after losing the French Open 2024 final match to Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris. | Photo Credit: AFP

Alexander Zverev said Carlos Alcaraz was a deserving winner of the French Open on Sunday after the German watched an elusive first Grand Slam title slip again through his grasp.

The 27-year-old Zverev, appearing in his second major final after the 2020 US Open, led by two sets to one before Alcaraz rallied for a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

French Open 2024: Alcaraz beats Zverev in five-set thriller, wins maiden Roland Garros title

“I felt like this Grand Slam final I did everything I could,” said Zverev, who blew a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem in New York four years ago.

“At the US Open I kind of gave it away myself. It’s a bit different.”

Zverev, who settled a court case in Germany two days ago over domestic abuse allegations, came into the Roland Garros final on a 12-match winning streak after collecting the title in Rome last month.

He looked well positioned to finally get over the line at a Grand Slam after recovering from 5-2 down to take the third set, moving to within one set of the trophy.

Alcaraz had other ideas though and won 12 of the final 15 games to snatch the title, his third overall as he became the youngest man to win Grand Slams on clay, grass and hard courts at the age of 21.

“He played fantastic. He played better than me in the fourth and fifth sets,” said Zverev. “He’s a beast. He’s an animal, for sure. The intensity with which he plays tennis is different to other people.”

There was a crucial juncture in the fifth set when Alcaraz appeared to have doubled-faulted while facing two break points at 2-1. The chair umpire overruled the line judge’s out call, much to Zverev’s dismay, and Hawkeye replays showed it was indeed out.

Alcaraz went on to hold and it proved a crucial moment in the match.

“There’s a difference whether you’re down 3-1 in the fifth set or you’re back to 2-all. That’s a deciding difference,” said Zverev. “It’s frustrating in the end, but it is what it is. Umpires make mistakes. They’re also human, and that’s okay.

“But of course in a situation like that, you wish there wouldn’t be mistakes.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Alexander Zverev /

French Open 2024 /

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: In this Grand Slam final, I did everything I could, says Alexander Zverev
    AFP
  2. Argentina rides on Di Maria’s goal to beat Ecuador in friendly before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE SCORE: ARG 1-0 ECU, Lionel Messi tries to set up Enzo, Di Maria scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Di Maria scores against Ecuador to edge closer to Maradona, Zanetti before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: In this Grand Slam final, I did everything I could, says Alexander Zverev
    AFP
  2. When will Wimbledon 2024 be played?
    Team Sportstar
  3. List of records Alcaraz set by winning French Open 2024 title
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open men’s singles champions in Open Era: Alcaraz becomes seventh Spanish man to win Roland Garros title
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Alcaraz beats Zverev in five-set thriller, wins maiden Roland Garros title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: In this Grand Slam final, I did everything I could, says Alexander Zverev
    AFP
  2. Argentina rides on Di Maria’s goal to beat Ecuador in friendly before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE SCORE: ARG 1-0 ECU, Lionel Messi tries to set up Enzo, Di Maria scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Di Maria scores against Ecuador to edge closer to Maradona, Zanetti before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment