MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit

T20 World Cup 2024: India picked up its second win of the tournament and solidified its chances of making the Super 8.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 01:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan.
Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

India beat Pakistan by six runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday to pick its second win of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s side moved to the top of the points table at four points, overtaking USA on Net Run Rate. Pakistan, meanwhile, succumbed to its second reverse on the bounce and suffered a big blow to its Super 8 chances.

T20 World Cup Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. India 2 2 0 4 +1.455
2. USA 2 2 0 4 +0.626
3. Canada 2 1 1 2 -0.274
4. Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -0.150
5. Ireland 2 0 2 0 -1.712

(Updated after IND vs PAK match on June 09)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK: Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history; India equals record with six-run win against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. OMA vs SCO LIVE score and updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beats Oman in a dominant seven-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller in New York
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep helps IND beat PAK by six runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK: Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history; India equals record with six-run win against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Lowest totals defended by India in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: India all out for 119, records its lowest T20I first-innings score against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK: Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history; India equals record with six-run win against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. OMA vs SCO LIVE score and updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beats Oman in a dominant seven-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller in New York
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep helps IND beat PAK by six runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment