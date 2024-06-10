T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit

India beat Pakistan by six runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday to pick its second win of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s side moved to the top of the points table at four points, overtaking USA on Net Run Rate. Pakistan, meanwhile, succumbed to its second reverse on the bounce and suffered a big blow to its Super 8 chances.

T20 World Cup Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. India 2 2 0 4 +1.455 2. USA 2 2 0 4 +0.626 3. Canada 2 1 1 2 -0.274 4. Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -0.150 5. Ireland 2 0 2 0 -1.712

(Updated after IND vs PAK match on June 09)