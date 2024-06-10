India beat Pakistan by six runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday to pick its second win of the tournament.
Rohit Sharma’s side moved to the top of the points table at four points, overtaking USA on Net Run Rate. Pakistan, meanwhile, succumbed to its second reverse on the bounce and suffered a big blow to its Super 8 chances.
T20 World Cup Group A Points Table
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. India
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.455
|2. USA
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.626
|3. Canada
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.274
|4. Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.150
|5. Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.712
(Updated after IND vs PAK match on June 09)
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs PAK: Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history; India equals record with six-run win against Pakistan
- OMA vs SCO LIVE score and updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beats Oman in a dominant seven-wicket win
- IND vs PAK Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller in New York
- T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep helps IND beat PAK by six runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE