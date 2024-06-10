India successfully defended the joint-lowest team total ever in T20 World Cup history when it beat Pakistan by six runs in a T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday.

Pakistan failed to chase the 120-run target despite being positioned comfortably at 80 for three after 14 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, picking three wickets for 14 runs from his four overs.

Pakistan eventually needed 18 runs to win off the last over and Arshdeep Singh started off with the wicket of Imad Wasim off the first ball. Even though Naseem Shah hit back-to-back boundaries off the fourth and fifth ball of the over, it was a bridge too far for Pakistan.

India equalled Sri Lanka, which also defended 119 runs, against New Zealand in Chattogram in 2014.

Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history