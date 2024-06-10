  1. Sri Lanka (119) beat New Zealand (60) by 59 runs - Chattogram, 2014
  2. India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by six runs - New York, 2024
  3. Afghanistan (123/7) beat West Indies (117/8) by six runs - Nagpur, 2016
  4. New Zealand (126/7) beat India (79) by 47 runs - Nagpur, 2016
  5. South Africa (128/7) beat New Zealand (127/5) by one run - Lord’s, 2009