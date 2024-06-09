MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XI, T20 World Cup: Can Kuldeep Yadav boost India’s lineup vs Pakistan?

T20 World Cup 2024: India is coming into this marquee clash with a comfortable win over Ireland in its opening match of the tournament, but Pakistan had a forgettable outing against host United States of America.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 07:08 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

India will take on Pakistan in a high-octane group ‘A’ fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

India is coming into this marquee clash with a comfortable win over Ireland in its opening match of the tournament, but Pakistan had a forgettable outing against host United States of America.

There are plenty of talks going around the pitch in New York: whether it will aid batters or bowlers. India played its previous match at the same venue went in with three specialist fast bowlers plus Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube as additional pacers along with two spinners - both left-arm - Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Also read | Rohit refuses to give India edge over Pakistan despite familiarity with conditions

The combination worked well against Ireland, giving options in bowling department while maintaining depth in the batting.

India is unlikely to tinker with the playing XI however the management will be scratching heads in order to add Kuldeep Yadav, who is possibly the top limited-overs spinner in the country currently. If Rohit Sharma does add the left-arm wrist spinner into the XI, Axar Patel is likely to sit out, meaning a loss in batting depth.

In the batting department, Virat Kohli opened the innings with Rohit in the last match and Rishabh Pant came at number three. India is unlikely to change the batting.

For Pakistan, plenty depends on how Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan bat. It is unlikely the duo will be suddenly changing the approach, but Pakistan could add a bit more fire with the addition of Saim Ayub, in place of misfiring Azam Khan.

Preview | High-flying India faces struggling Pakistan in box-office clash

The men in green will bank on the pacers - Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah - to do the bulk of work in the bowling department. If even two of them fire, Pakistan can put India on the backfoot early in the game.

India vs Pakistan probable playing XI

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/ Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan/ Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.

Related Topics

India vs Pakistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Powell survives missed stumping; Nakrani gets wicket for Uganda in his first over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 1-0 MEX; Mexico fights back after Andreas Pereira’s early goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to India vs Pakistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XI, T20 World Cup: Can Kuldeep Yadav boost India’s lineup vs Pakistan?
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Zampa headlines clinical Australia’s 36-run demolition of defending champion England
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to India vs Pakistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XI, T20 World Cup: Can Kuldeep Yadav boost India’s lineup vs Pakistan?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Best India vs Pakistan clashes in T20 World Cups; From 2007’s bowl-out to Kohli’s MCG masterclass
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Powell survives missed stumping; Nakrani gets wicket for Uganda in his first over
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Zampa headlines clinical Australia’s 36-run demolition of defending champion England
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Powell survives missed stumping; Nakrani gets wicket for Uganda in his first over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 1-0 MEX; Mexico fights back after Andreas Pereira’s early goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to India vs Pakistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XI, T20 World Cup: Can Kuldeep Yadav boost India’s lineup vs Pakistan?
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Zampa headlines clinical Australia’s 36-run demolition of defending champion England
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment