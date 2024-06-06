MagazineBuy Print

NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia loses wicket in first over vs Scotland

NAM vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Follow all the live updates from the T20 World Cup match between Namibia and Scotland in Barbados on Thursday.

Updated : Jun 07, 2024 00:38 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Namibia vs Scotland live updates.
The Namibia vs Scotland live updates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The Namibia vs Scotland live updates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Namibia will look to bag another win in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Scotland in the Group B fixture at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST. Toss at 12 AM IST.

NAM vs SCO - Toss update

Namibia wins the toss and opts to bat first.

NAM vs SCO - Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Kensington Oval - Ground dimensions

58m and 66m square boundaries, the straight hit is at 73m.

Preview

Namibia won its previous match against Oman in a super over while Scotland’s match against England got abandoned due to rain.

While Namibia is currently at the second spot in the group B points table, Scotland is fourth with one point after one game.

NAM vs SCO Live streaming info:

The Namibia vs Scotland match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and streamed on Hotstar.

SQUADS:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell, JP Kotze

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Ollie Hairs, Safyaan Sharif, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear

Namibia /

Scotland /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

