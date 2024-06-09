T20 World Cup 2024: England’s title defence in tatters after deflating defeat to Australia

England’s T20 World Cup defence is teetering following a deflating 36-run defeat to Australia in a Group B match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Despite a brisk start from openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, England was stifled in the 202-run chase by Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Zampa took two crucial wickets and bowled bravely on a challenging ground, where a boundary under 60 meters on one side and strong crosswinds tested bowlers throughout the day.

Interestingly, while England opted for off-spin from both ends at the start, Australia stuck with pace during the PowerPlay, introducing Zampa only in the eighth over. The decision to use part-time off-spinner Will Jacks with the new ball is likely to be scrutinized, especially after Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner plundered 22 runs from his over, energising their innings.

However, the choice to bowl off-spin against two left-handers is a common strategy in T20 cricket, increasingly influenced by data and matchups. England’s use of Moeen Ali early against the left-handed openers was expected, but deploying Jacks alongside him marked the first instance of England opening a T20 innings with spin from both ends. The wisdom of a bowling change is generally evaluated in hindsight, a luxury Buttler didn’t have.

However, this wasn’t the only department where England was challenged. The lengths bowled by their pacers, especially Mark Wood, in the PowerPlay were also subpar. He bowled a leg-stump line to Warner to cramp the left-hander, but the innocuous lengths meant the Aussie opener was able to hit the ball comfortably.

Australia’s David Warner gestures during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against England. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/AP

England struggled throughout against an Australia team that started strong and never relented. Concerns are mounting about the team’s ageing lineup, particularly the middle order, which failed to keep pace with the game. Jonny Bairstow’s sedate seven off 13 balls raises questions about the decision to bat him ahead of Harry Brook. During the run chase, Bairstow kept trying to break the shackles against Zampa but came up empty-handed each time. Frustration was writ large across his face. Time is running out for Bairstow and his team.