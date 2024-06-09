MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: England’s title defence in tatters after deflating defeat to Australia

England struggled throughout against an Australia team that started strong and never relented. Concerns are mounting about the team’s ageing lineup, particularly the middle order, which failed to keep pace with the game.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 09:31 IST , Bridgetown  - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup match between Australia and England.
Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup match between Australia and England. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup match between Australia and England. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England’s T20 World Cup defence is teetering following a deflating 36-run defeat to Australia in a Group B match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Despite a brisk start from openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, England was stifled in the 202-run chase by Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Zampa took two crucial wickets and bowled bravely on a challenging ground, where a boundary under 60 meters on one side and strong crosswinds tested bowlers throughout the day.

Interestingly, while England opted for off-spin from both ends at the start, Australia stuck with pace during the PowerPlay, introducing Zampa only in the eighth over. The decision to use part-time off-spinner Will Jacks with the new ball is likely to be scrutinized, especially after Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner plundered 22 runs from his over, energising their innings.

MATCH REPORT - Australia vs England

However, the choice to bowl off-spin against two left-handers is a common strategy in T20 cricket, increasingly influenced by data and matchups. England’s use of Moeen Ali early against the left-handed openers was expected, but deploying Jacks alongside him marked the first instance of England opening a T20 innings with spin from both ends. The wisdom of a bowling change is generally evaluated in hindsight, a luxury Buttler didn’t have.

However, this wasn’t the only department where England was challenged. The lengths bowled by their pacers, especially Mark Wood, in the PowerPlay were also subpar. He bowled a leg-stump line to Warner to cramp the left-hander, but the innocuous lengths meant the Aussie opener was able to hit the ball comfortably.

Australia’s David Warner gestures during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against England.
Australia’s David Warner gestures during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against England. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/AP
lightbox-info

Australia’s David Warner gestures during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match against England. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/AP

England struggled throughout against an Australia team that started strong and never relented. Concerns are mounting about the team’s ageing lineup, particularly the middle order, which failed to keep pace with the game. Jonny Bairstow’s sedate seven off 13 balls raises questions about the decision to bat him ahead of Harry Brook. During the run chase, Bairstow kept trying to break the shackles against Zampa but came up empty-handed each time. Frustration was writ large across his face. Time is running out for Bairstow and his team.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: England’s title defence in tatters after deflating defeat to Australia
    Ayan Acharya
  2. French Open: Perfectionist Swiatek savours managing the pressure to win fourth title
    Reuters
  3. WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies crushes Uganda by 134 runs
    PTI
  4. Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after WI v UGA match: West Indies moves to second after big win vs Uganda
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: England’s title defence in tatters after deflating defeat to Australia
    Ayan Acharya
  2. WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies crushes Uganda by 134 runs
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after WI v UGA match: West Indies moves to second after big win vs Uganda
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies registers second-largest margin of victory vs Uganda; List of biggest win margins in T20 WC history
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Akeal Hosein registers best figures for West Indies bowler in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: England’s title defence in tatters after deflating defeat to Australia
    Ayan Acharya
  2. French Open: Perfectionist Swiatek savours managing the pressure to win fourth title
    Reuters
  3. WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies crushes Uganda by 134 runs
    PTI
  4. Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after WI v UGA match: West Indies moves to second after big win vs Uganda
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment