IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma T20 World Cup record, runs, highest score against Pakistan

As India takes on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match, here is a look at Rohit Sharma’s record against arch-rivals in T20 World Cups over the year.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 07:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo:  India holds the edge over Pakistan with six wins in seven matches in T20 World Cups.
File Photo:  India holds the edge over Pakistan with six wins in seven matches in T20 World Cups. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo:  India holds the edge over Pakistan with six wins in seven matches in T20 World Cups. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will take on Pakistan in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Where the men in blue beat Ireland by eight wickets to kickstart its campaign with a win in the United States & Caribbean Islands, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a shock defeat in the Super Over against host USA in its opening match.

With a heavily skewed head-to-head record among these two teams, India holds the edge over Pakistan with six wins in seven matches in T20 World Cups.

India will pin their hopes on the opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on a testing surface of Nassau County.

With 308 runs in five innings, Kohli is the highest run-getter in the India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cups.

Where Kohli holds an edge over Pakistan, Rohit, on the other hand, has yet to unleash his top form against the men in green.

In five innings, Rohit has only managed 68 with a low average of 17.00 with a highest score of 30.

ROHIT SHARMA’S RECORD VS PAKISTAN IN T20 WORLD CUPS

BATTING
Matches: 6
innings: 5
Runs: 68
Highest Score: 30*
Average: 17.00
Strike Rate: 121.42
100s: 0
50s: 0
6s: 3
4s: 5

