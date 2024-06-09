MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to India vs Pakistan T20 WC match?

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, streaming info and full squads for the India vs Pakistan match in New York on Sunday.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 07:08 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India's Virat Kohli during the practice session.
India’s Virat Kohli during the practice session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu


India’s Virat Kohli during the practice session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

A new chapter in this enduring rivalry is set to be written at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Sunday, when India and Pakistan clash in a Group A game at the T20 World Cup.

While India defeated Ireland to open its campaign, Pakistan lost to host USA in its first game of the tournament.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 09, 2024. (IST)

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

