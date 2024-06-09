IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to India vs Pakistan T20 WC match?

A new chapter in this enduring rivalry is set to be written at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Sunday, when India and Pakistan clash in a Group A game at the T20 World Cup.

While India defeated Ireland to open its campaign, Pakistan lost to host USA in its first game of the tournament.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 09, 2024. (IST)

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.