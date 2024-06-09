  • 2007: Match tied - India won after Bowl Out (Kingsmead, Durban)
  • 2007: India beat Pakistan by 5 runs (The Wanderers, Johannesburg)
  • 2012: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (RPS, Colombo)
  • 2014: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets (Sher-e-Bangla, Mirpur)
  • 2016: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)
  • 2021: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets (Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
  • 2022: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne Cricket Ground)