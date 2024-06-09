Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other in T20 World Cup match for the eighth time when they play at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Here are all the stats and records between the teams in T20 World Cup matches:
India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup
India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup - List of results
- 2007: Match tied - India won after Bowl Out (Kingsmead, Durban)
- 2007: India beat Pakistan by 5 runs (The Wanderers, Johannesburg)
- 2012: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (RPS, Colombo)
- 2014: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets (Sher-e-Bangla, Mirpur)
- 2016: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)
- 2021: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets (Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- 2022: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne Cricket Ground)
Most runs in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup matches
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|HS
|1. Virat Kohli (IND)
|5
|308
|308.00
|132.75
|82*
|2. Shoaib Malik (PAK)
|5
|100
|20.00
|107.42
|28
|3. Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK)
|2
|96
|48.00
|131.50
|53
|4. Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|2
|83
|83.00
|123.88
|79*
|5. Umar Akmal (PAK)
|3
|76
|25.33
|118.75
|33
Most wickets in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup matches
|Players
|Inns
|Wkts
|Avg
|Econ
|BBI
|1. Irfan Pathan
|3
|6
|11.00
|6.00
|3/16
|2. Mohammad Asif
|2
|5
|8.60
|6.14
|4/18
|3. Hardik Pandya
|2
|4
|13.75
|9.16
|3/30
|4. RP Singh
|2
|4
|12.25
|6.12
|3/26
|5. Umar Gul
|4
|4
|30.00
|8.27
|3/28
Latest on Sportstar
- WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Kyewuta removes Rutherford; Captain Masaba picks two
- Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 1-0 MEX; Mexico fights back after Andreas Pereira’s early goal
- IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan full list of results, most runs, wickets
- IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups; Runs, stats, highest score
- IND vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to India vs Pakistan T20 WC match?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE