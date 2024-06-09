Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other in T20 World Cup match for the eighth time when they play at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Here are all the stats and records between the teams in T20 World Cup matches:

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup Played: 7 India: 5 Pakistan: 1 Tied: 1 Last Result: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup - List of results

2007: Match tied - India won after Bowl Out (Kingsmead, Durban)

2007: India beat Pakistan by 5 runs (The Wanderers, Johannesburg)

2012: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (RPS, Colombo)

2014: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets (Sher-e-Bangla, Mirpur)

2016: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

2021: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets (Dubai International Cricket Stadium)

2022: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Most runs in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup matches

Player Inns Runs Avg SR HS 1. Virat Kohli (IND) 5 308 308.00 132.75 82* 2. Shoaib Malik (PAK) 5 100 20.00 107.42 28 3. Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK) 2 96 48.00 131.50 53 4. Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2 83 83.00 123.88 79* 5. Umar Akmal (PAK) 3 76 25.33 118.75 33

Most wickets in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup matches