ISL: FC Goa signs Aakash Sangwan on multi-year deal

The 28-year-old began his football journey at the Minerva Punjab Academy and helped Minerva Punjab secure promotion to the I-League in the 2015-16 season.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 16:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aakash Sangwan (blue jersey) in action during an ISL match against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. (File Photo)
Aakash Sangwan (blue jersey) in action during an ISL match against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN | THE HINDU
FC Goa has signed Aakash Sangwan on a multi-year deal for the upcoming 2024–25 season. The club announced the signing of the left-back in a statement on Sunday.

ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 

Sangwan made his ISL debut with Chennaiyin FC in 2022 after having featured for Churchill Brothers and Roundglass Punjab in 59 I-League appearances for respective clubs.

“I’ve always admired the footballing culture and the history of the sport in this state, and can’t wait to play in front of FC Goa’s passionate fan base at the Fatorda Stadium. I look forward to giving my best and achieving great things together with the team,” Sangwan said.

Post Chhetri retirement, Stimac names India squad for FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar

Welcoming Sangwan to the club, Lokesh Bherwani, Director of Football at FC Goa said: “We are delighted to welcome Aakash Sangwan to FC Goa. His dynamic play and experience in both the I-League and ISL make him a valuable addition to our team.

“His ability to contribute defensively and offensively aligns perfectly with our football philosophy, which is why we have tracked his progress for a while now. We have signed him at the right time, and we believe his presence will enhance our squad’s depth and competitiveness in the upcoming seasons, as we aim to build on what we achieved last season.”

Aakash Sangwan

