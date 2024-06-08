MagazineBuy Print

India coach Igor Stimac announces 23-member squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar

After being held 0-0 by Kuwait on Thursday in Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match, India remains in the second spot in Group A of the second round of qualifiers with five points and a goal difference of -3.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 12:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India coach Igor Stimac.
FILE PHOTO: India coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, on Saturday, named a 23-member squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Round 2 Qualifier against Qatar on June 11.

The Blue Tigers will travel to Doha from Kolkata on Saturday evening. They will take on the two-time Asian champion Qatar in their last Group A match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

ALSO READ: How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Afghanistan draws with Qatar, following Sunil Chhetri’s last match?

After being held 0-0 by Kuwait on Thursday in Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match, India remains in the second spot with five points with a goal difference of -3. Afghanistan also played out a 0-0 draw with Qatar and maintained third spot with a goal difference of -10. Kuwait is still bottom of the pile with four points. With Qatar already having booked their spot in the third round, all the other three teams remain in contention for the second and final berth.

India’s 23-member squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, David Lalhlansanga

India /

Igor Stimac /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Sunil Chhetri

