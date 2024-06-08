India coach Igor Stimac announces 23-member squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar

Indian senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, on Saturday, named a 23-member squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Round 2 Qualifier against Qatar on June 11.

The Blue Tigers will travel to Doha from Kolkata on Saturday evening. They will take on the two-time Asian champion Qatar in their last Group A match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

After being held 0-0 by Kuwait on Thursday in Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match, India remains in the second spot with five points with a goal difference of -3. Afghanistan also played out a 0-0 draw with Qatar and maintained third spot with a goal difference of -10. Kuwait is still bottom of the pile with four points. With Qatar already having booked their spot in the third round, all the other three teams remain in contention for the second and final berth.