MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Westrom, Morais join Kerala Blasters’ coaching team

The two will be joining assistant coach T.G. Purushothaman and goalkeeping coach Slaven Provegcki in the backroom for the coming season.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 20:11 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Kerala Blasters’ new assistant coach Bjorn Wesstrom.
Kerala Blasters’ new assistant coach Bjorn Wesstrom. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters’ new assistant coach Bjorn Wesstrom. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kerala Blasters has added Sweden’s Bjorn Wesstrom and Portugal’s Frederico Pereira Morais to its coaching team.

Wesstrom will be the assistant coach, while Morais will be the assistant coach for set-pieces. Wesstrom served as director of football at Danish club Odense Boldklub before joining Blasters while Morais was an assistant coach at London’s Leyton Orient earlier.

“I have known Bjorn for a long time and worked with him in various roles, so I am delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside him again. Bjorn is a highly experienced football professional who will positively complement the current staff while bringing enthusiasm and depth to the coaching team,” said Swede Mikael Stahre, the Blasters’ new head coach.

ALSO READ: Indian football grappling with a midfield conundrum

“Frederico is very modern in his approach to training, analysis and set pieces, which is a huge strength.”

The two will be joining assistant coach T.G. Purushothaman and goalkeeping coach Slaven Provegcki in the backroom for the coming season.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CAN vs IRE Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Canada 12/1; Adair removes Dhaliwal early after Ireland elects to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. Westrom, Morais join Kerala Blasters’ coaching team
    Stan Rayan
  3. Paris 2024: ‘I will not go abroad to train,’ says Amit Panghal ahead of Olympic Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. French Open: WTA calls for women getting better prime time slots for matches
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 7: Sumit Nagal enters challenger semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Westrom, Morais join Kerala Blasters’ coaching team
    Stan Rayan
  2. ISL: Odei Onaindia signs one-year contract extension with FC Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Laldinpuia from Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chhetri, Tendulkar and the roulette of fairytale farewells
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Sunil Chhetri retires: Indian football legend felicitated by East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, AIFF after international retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CAN vs IRE Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Canada 12/1; Adair removes Dhaliwal early after Ireland elects to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. Westrom, Morais join Kerala Blasters’ coaching team
    Stan Rayan
  3. Paris 2024: ‘I will not go abroad to train,’ says Amit Panghal ahead of Olympic Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. French Open: WTA calls for women getting better prime time slots for matches
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 7: Sumit Nagal enters challenger semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment