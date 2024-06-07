Westrom, Morais join Kerala Blasters’ coaching team

Kerala Blasters has added Sweden’s Bjorn Wesstrom and Portugal’s Frederico Pereira Morais to its coaching team.
Wesstrom will be the assistant coach, while Morais will be the assistant coach for set-pieces. Wesstrom served as director of football at Danish club Odense Boldklub before joining Blasters while Morais was an assistant coach at London’s Leyton Orient earlier.
“I have known Bjorn for a long time and worked with him in various roles, so I am delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside him again. Bjorn is a highly experienced football professional who will positively complement the current staff while bringing enthusiasm and depth to the coaching team,” said Swede Mikael Stahre, the Blasters’ new head coach.
“Frederico is very modern in his approach to training, analysis and set pieces, which is a huge strength.”
The two will be joining assistant coach T.G. Purushothaman and goalkeeping coach Slaven Provegcki in the backroom for the coming season.
