MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: East Bengal announces departure of five players ahead of 2024-25 season

The Kolkata-based side finished ninth in the ISL points table at the end of the 2023-24 season, but clinched the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 19:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mandar Rao Dessai signed for East Bengal ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Mandar Rao Dessai signed for East Bengal ahead of the 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: East Bengal/X
infoIcon

Mandar Rao Dessai signed for East Bengal ahead of the 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: East Bengal/X

Indian Super League outfit East Bengal announced the departure of five first-team players on Saturday ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The players include Mandar Rao Dessai, Felicio Brown Forbes, Victor Vazquez, Aleksandar Pantic, and Ajay Chhetri. All of them were out of contract with the Kolkata-based side.

READ MORE | ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Laldinpuia from Jamshedpur FC

Dessai, an experienced defender in the ISL, had 17 appearances for the Red and Gold Brigade in the 2023-24 season, which included five clean sheets. Costa Rican forward Forbes could only manage one goal in 11 appearances, which came on his debut -- against NorthEast United FC.

Former Barcelona midfielder Vazquez showed his experience with an 86 per cent passing accuracy, but could only muster a single assist in his 10 appearances for the Indian club. Chhetri, another player who operates from the centre of the pitch, scored one goal in nine games, but passed the ball around with great accuracy (85 per cent).

Pantic, the Serbian defender, played just the eight games for East Bengal, and created one goal in those appearances.

The Kolkata-based side finished ninth in the ISL points table at the end of the 2023-24 season, but clinched the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup to book a place in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2 (formerly AFC Cup) preliminary stages.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

ISL /

Mandar Rao Dessai /

Felicio Brown Forbes /

NorthEast United FC /

Barcelona /

AFC Cup /

Kalinga Super Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Final Live score: Swiatek wins the first set 6-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: East Bengal announces departure of five players ahead of 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30pm IST; Proteas hunt for second win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Human motivation is mysterious
    Suresh Menon
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 8: Divya Deshmukh takes lead at World Junior Chess
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL: East Bengal announces departure of five players ahead of 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Post Chhetri retirement, Stimac names India squad for FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Westrom, Morais join Kerala Blasters’ coaching team
    Stan Rayan
  4. ISL: Odei Onaindia signs one-year contract extension with FC Goa
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Laldinpuia from Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Final Live score: Swiatek wins the first set 6-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: East Bengal announces departure of five players ahead of 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30pm IST; Proteas hunt for second win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Human motivation is mysterious
    Suresh Menon
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 8: Divya Deshmukh takes lead at World Junior Chess
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment