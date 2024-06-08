MagazineBuy Print

Norway Chess 2024: Carlsen, Ju emerge as winners, Praggnanandhaa finishes third

Magnus Carslen, with 17.5 points, and Ju Wenjun, with 19 points, emerged as the champions after the final round of the Norway Chess tournament.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 11:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Magnus Carlsen in action at the Norway Chess Open 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Magnus Carlsen in action at the Norway Chess Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Magnus Carlsen in action at the Norway Chess Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Magnus Carslen and Ju Wenjun emerged as the champions at the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger on Friday. Carlsen, with 17.5 points, was the clear winner in the open section, as was Ju, with 19, in the women’s.

In the final round, the local hero defeated Fabiano Caruana of the United States in Armageddon. His closest rival, Hikaru Nakamura (USA) was beaten by R. Praggnanandhaa, also in Armageddon.

Nakamura still finished runner-up with 15.5 points, while the Chennai teenager took third place with 14.5. Alireza Firouzja of France, with 13.5 points, ended up fourth after inflicting yet another defeat on World champion Ding Liren.

The Chinese player finished last, scoring just seven points, 4.5 behind the fifth-placed Caruana. 

ALSO READ | Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana, Carlsen prevails over Firouzja

Ju ended her campaign on a high note, beating compatriot Lei Tingjie in the classical game. Lei took third place with 14.5 points, 1.5 behind the runner-up Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine.

The final day brought disappointment for both the Indian women losing in Armageddon - R. Vaishali to Pia Cramling of Sweden and Koneru Humpy to Muzychuk

The results (10th round):
Open:
Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA); R. Praggnanandhaa bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Ding Liren (Chn) lost to Alireza Firouzja (Fra).
Women: Ju Wenju (Chn) bt Lei Tingjie (Chn); R. Vaishali lost to Pia Cramling (Swe); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) bt Koneru Humpy.
The standings:
Open:
1. Carlsen 17.5 points, 2. Nakamura 15.5, 3. Praggnanandhaa 14.5, 4. Firouzja 13.5, 5. Caruana 11.5, 6. Ding 7.
Women: 1. Ju 19 points, 2. Muzychuk 16, 3. Lie 14.5, 4. Vaishali 12.5, 5. Humpy 10, 6. Cramling 8.

