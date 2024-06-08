Norway Chess 2024: Carlsen, Ju emerge as winners, Praggnanandhaa finishes third

Magnus Carslen and Ju Wenjun emerged as the champions at the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger on Friday. Carlsen, with 17.5 points, was the clear winner in the open section, as was Ju, with 19, in the women’s.

In the final round, the local hero defeated Fabiano Caruana of the United States in Armageddon. His closest rival, Hikaru Nakamura (USA) was beaten by R. Praggnanandhaa, also in Armageddon.

Nakamura still finished runner-up with 15.5 points, while the Chennai teenager took third place with 14.5. Alireza Firouzja of France, with 13.5 points, ended up fourth after inflicting yet another defeat on World champion Ding Liren.

The Chinese player finished last, scoring just seven points, 4.5 behind the fifth-placed Caruana.

Ju ended her campaign on a high note, beating compatriot Lei Tingjie in the classical game. Lei took third place with 14.5 points, 1.5 behind the runner-up Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine.

The final day brought disappointment for both the Indian women losing in Armageddon - R. Vaishali to Pia Cramling of Sweden and Koneru Humpy to Muzychuk

The results (10th round): Open: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA); R. Praggnanandhaa bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Ding Liren (Chn) lost to Alireza Firouzja (Fra). Women: Ju Wenju (Chn) bt Lei Tingjie (Chn); R. Vaishali lost to Pia Cramling (Swe); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) bt Koneru Humpy.