MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana, Carlsen prevails over Firouzja

The day’s other game was also decided by Armageddon, as R. Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the United States.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 12:43 IST - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
R. Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the United States.
R. Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the United States. | Photo Credit: Karan Pillai | The Hindu
infoIcon

R. Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the United States. | Photo Credit: Karan Pillai | The Hindu

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen beat Alireza Firouzja of France in the penultimate round of the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger on Thursday.

After the classical game was drawn, the local superstar won in Armageddon with black pieces in 46 moves to increase his lead at the top of the table.

Carlsen moved to 16 points, 1.5 more than the second placed Hikaru Nakamura of the United States. The American lost in Armageddon to World champion Ding Liren, for whom the win must have been quite a relief. The Chinese player has been going through a torrid time in the tournament.

Norway Chess 2024: Tall order for Praggnanandhaa as he takes on Caruana in penultimate round

The day’s other game was also decided by Armageddon, as R. Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the United States. The Chennai teenager was in third place with 13 points, followed by Firouzja (12).

Caruana was on 10.5 points, while Ding, assured of the last place with a round remaining, was on six.

The female World champion from China, Ju Wenjun, however, retained her sole lead in the women’s event. She beat Koneru Humpy in Armageddon and was on 16 points.

Ju’s compatriot Lei Tingjie, who defeated R. Vaishali in the classical game, and Ukraine’s Anna Muzhchuk, who overcame Pia Cramling of Sweden in Armageddon, were in joint second place with 14.5 points each. Vaishali was on 11.5 points, followed by Humpy (9) and Cramling (6.5).

The results (ninth round):

Open: Alireza Firouzja (Fra) 12 lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 16; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 14.5 lost to Ding Liren (Chn) 6; Fabiano Caruana (USA) 10.5 lost to R. Praggnanandhaa 13.

Women: Lei Tingjie (Chn) 14.5 bt R. Vaishali 11.5; Koneru Humpy 9 lost to Ju Wenjun (Chn) 16; Pia Cramling (Swe) 6.5 lost to Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 14.5.

Related stories

Related Topics

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Fabiano Caruana /

Magnus Carlsen /

Koneru Humpy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana, Carlsen prevails over Firouzja
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. EURO 2024: Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look squad
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower
    AP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: We were not up to the mark, says Babar after USA stuns Pakistan
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Familiar script befalls India and Chhetri’s farewell in goalless draw vs Kuwait
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana, Carlsen prevails over Firouzja
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Norway Chess 2024: Tall order for Praggnanandhaa as he takes on Caruana in penultimate round
    PTI
  3. Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen; Vaishali beats Muzychuk
    PTI
  4. Arjun Erigaisi breaks into world top-5 in FIDE rating list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Ding Liren, Vaishali loses to Humpy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana, Carlsen prevails over Firouzja
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. EURO 2024: Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look squad
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower
    AP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: We were not up to the mark, says Babar after USA stuns Pakistan
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Familiar script befalls India and Chhetri’s farewell in goalless draw vs Kuwait
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment