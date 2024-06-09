ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 

Chennaiyin FC announced on Sunday the signing of prolific Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu ahead of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

The 33-year-old experienced centre-forward is a popular name, having previously played for ISL outfits East Bengal and Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin has inked a two-year contract with Chima that will keep him at the club till 2026. He becomes the club’s fourth signing of the 2024-25 season.

Chima was a crucial cog in the Owen Coyle-led Jamshedpur side that lifted the ISL League Shield in 2022. In 60 ISL matches across three seasons, he has registered 20 goals and four assists.

Talking about the club’s new signing, head coach Coyle said, “I brought Daniel to Jamshedpur in the winter window of the 21/22 season, and he scored seven crucial goals in nine games to help win us the shield. We have brought a goal scorer with a proven track record in India, and we are sure he will fit into this squad seamlessly.”

Chima has scored 114 goals in his professional career so far, which began with the Norwegian club Molde FK in 2010. He helped them win three league titles as well as two Norwegian Cups. Two of his three league titles came while playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United manager.

“It’s very exciting. Wanted to continue the journey, but unfortunately, it ended with him (Coyle leaving JFC), and now the opportunity came up back on, and I had to grab the opportunity to play under him,” Chima said.

Besides featuring in the Europa League and Champions League Qualifying, Chima has guided Polish club Legia Warszawa to two league titles.