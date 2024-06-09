MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 

Chennaiyin FC announced on Sunday the signing of prolific Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu ahead of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 12:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Daniel Chima Chukwu has previously played for East Bengal and Jamshedpur.
Daniel Chima Chukwu has previously played for East Bengal and Jamshedpur. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

Daniel Chima Chukwu has previously played for East Bengal and Jamshedpur. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Chennaiyin FC announced on Sunday the signing of prolific Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu ahead of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

The 33-year-old experienced centre-forward is a popular name, having previously played for ISL outfits East Bengal and Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin has inked a two-year contract with Chima that will keep him at the club till 2026. He becomes the club’s fourth signing of the 2024-25 season.

READ | Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico

Chima was a crucial cog in the Owen Coyle-led Jamshedpur side that lifted the ISL League Shield in 2022. In 60 ISL matches across three seasons, he has registered 20 goals and four assists.

Talking about the club’s new signing, head coach Coyle said, “I brought Daniel to Jamshedpur in the winter window of the 21/22 season, and he scored seven crucial goals in nine games to help win us the shield. We have brought a goal scorer with a proven track record in India, and we are sure he will fit into this squad seamlessly.”

Chima has scored 114 goals in his professional career so far, which began with the Norwegian club Molde FK in 2010. He helped them win three league titles as well as two Norwegian Cups. Two of his three league titles came while playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United manager.

“It’s very exciting. Wanted to continue the journey, but unfortunately, it ended with him (Coyle leaving JFC), and now the opportunity came up back on, and I had to grab the opportunity to play under him,” Chima said.

Besides featuring in the Europa League and Champions League Qualifying, Chima has guided Polish club Legia Warszawa to two league titles.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

ISL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sharma tied-26th in Sweden
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, June 9 schedule: Alcaraz faces Zverev in men’s final; Gauff, Paolini eye women’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men lose 2-3 against Germany 
    PTI
  5. Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: East Bengal announces departure of five players ahead of 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Post Chhetri retirement, Stimac names India squad for FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar
    Team Sportstar
  4. Westrom, Morais join Kerala Blasters’ coaching team
    Stan Rayan
  5. ISL: Odei Onaindia signs one-year contract extension with FC Goa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sharma tied-26th in Sweden
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, June 9 schedule: Alcaraz faces Zverev in men’s final; Gauff, Paolini eye women’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men lose 2-3 against Germany 
    PTI
  5. Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment