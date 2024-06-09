Brazil enjoyed the perfect warm-up as it secured a 3-2 win over Mexico in its pre-Copa America friendly in Texas on Saturday.
Coach Dorival Junior, who assumed the Brazil job in January, decided to rest first-choice players such as Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo and Raphinha. However, the alternative line-up paid off as they took an early lead when Andreas Pereira scored from a Savio pass in the 5th.
Brazil doubled its lead nine minutes after the break when Eder Militao’s long throw-in was met by Yan Couto, who flicked the ball back into the area for Gabriel Martinelli to tap in alone.
The Mexicans weren’t done yet, though, scoring in the 73rd minute through Julian Quinones, who converted a superb cross from Alexis Vega, before Guillermo Martinez Ayala equalised in added time at the 92th, only for Brazilian wunderkind Endrick to seal the win four minutes after.
AS IT HAPPENED - Brazil vs Mexico
The nine-times champion faces the U.S. in another warm-up friendly on Wednesday before opening its Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 followed by Paraguay four days’ later and Colombia on July 2.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico
- T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after WI v UGA match: West Indies moves to second after big win vs Uganda
- WI vs UGA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 39 all out; West Indies win by 134 runs
- European Athletics Championships 2024: Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs defends 100m title
- T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies registers second-largest margin of victory vs Uganda; List of biggest win margins in T20 WC history
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE