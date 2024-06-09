MagazineBuy Print

Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico

Brazil faces the U.S. in another warm-up friendly on Wednesday before opening its Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24

Published : Jun 09, 2024 09:09 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gabriel Teodoro Silva of Brazil celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during an international friendly match against Mexico.
Gabriel Teodoro Silva of Brazil celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during an international friendly match against Mexico. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Gabriel Teodoro Silva of Brazil celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during an international friendly match against Mexico. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Brazil enjoyed the perfect warm-up as it secured a 3-2 win over Mexico in its pre-Copa America friendly in Texas on Saturday.

Coach Dorival Junior, who assumed the Brazil job in January, decided to rest first-choice players such as Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo and Raphinha. However, the alternative line-up paid off as they took an early lead when Andreas Pereira scored from a Savio pass in the 5th.

Brazil doubled its lead nine minutes after the break when Eder Militao’s long throw-in was met by Yan Couto, who flicked the ball back into the area for Gabriel Martinelli to tap in alone.

The Mexicans weren’t done yet, though, scoring in the 73rd minute through Julian Quinones, who converted a superb cross from Alexis Vega, before Guillermo Martinez Ayala equalised in added time at the 92th, only for Brazilian wunderkind Endrick to seal the win four minutes after.

AS IT HAPPENED - Brazil vs Mexico

The nine-times champion faces the U.S. in another warm-up friendly on Wednesday before opening its Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 followed by Paraguay four days’ later and Colombia on July 2.

