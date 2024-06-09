MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Suarez, Nunez part of Uruguay’s 26-man squad

Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa America, while Darwin Nunez, who plays for Liverpool, will take part in his first Copa.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 13:36 IST , Montevideo, Uruguay - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa America.
FILE PHOTO: Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa America. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa America. | Photo Credit: AP

Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa America. The 37-year-old, who plays for Inter Miami, was in the 26-man squad named by national coach Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday.

Suarez said on social media he was ‘very happy and proud’ to be picked. “Let’s go Uruguay, let’s go,” Suarez wrote.

Uruguay faces the host United States, Bolivia and Panama in Group C.

He won the Copa America in 2011 and was the player of the tournament. He was picked for 2016 but injury kept him on the bench, and played in 2019 and 2021 when they reached the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ | Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico

He did not play in 2015 because he was suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Uruguay beat Mexico 4-0 with a hat-trick from Darwin Nunez in a friendly on Wednesday in Denver. Nunez, who plays for Liverpool, will take part in his first Copa America.

Among those to miss out were Liverpool striker Luciano Rodriguez and Orlando City midfielder Facundo Torres.

Uruguay’s Copa opener is against Panama on June 21 in Miami.

Uruguay:
Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (International), Santiago Melé (Junior), Franco Israel (Sporting Lisbon).
Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Sebastián Cáceres (América), Nicolás Marichal (Dynamo), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), Matías Viña (Flamengo), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Nahitán Nández (Cagliari).
Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustín Canobbio (Paranaense).
Forwards: Brian Rodríguez (América), Brian Ocampo (Cádiz), Facundo Pellistri (Granada), Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), Cristián Olivera (Dallas), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) Luis Suárez (Inter Miami).

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Luis Suarez /

Uruguay /

Darwin Nunez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Suarez, Nunez part of Uruguay’s 26-man squad
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sharma tied-26th in Sweden
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024, June 9 schedule: Alcaraz faces Zverev in men’s final; Gauff, Paolini eye women’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men lose 2-3 against Germany 
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Suarez, Nunez part of Uruguay’s 26-man squad
    AP
  2. Euro 2024: England’s Shaw unsure about playing in opener
    Reuters
  3. Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Lukaku scores twice as Belgium beat Luxembourg
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Spain eases to 5-1 win over Northern Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Suarez, Nunez part of Uruguay’s 26-man squad
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sharma tied-26th in Sweden
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs experienced Nigerian striker Chima 
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024, June 9 schedule: Alcaraz faces Zverev in men’s final; Gauff, Paolini eye women’s doubles crown
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men lose 2-3 against Germany 
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment