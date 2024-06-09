Copa America 2024: Suarez, Nunez part of Uruguay’s 26-man squad

Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa America. The 37-year-old, who plays for Inter Miami, was in the 26-man squad named by national coach Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday.

Suarez said on social media he was ‘very happy and proud’ to be picked. “Let’s go Uruguay, let’s go,” Suarez wrote.

Uruguay faces the host United States, Bolivia and Panama in Group C.

He won the Copa America in 2011 and was the player of the tournament. He was picked for 2016 but injury kept him on the bench, and played in 2019 and 2021 when they reached the quarterfinals.

He did not play in 2015 because he was suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Uruguay beat Mexico 4-0 with a hat-trick from Darwin Nunez in a friendly on Wednesday in Denver. Nunez, who plays for Liverpool, will take part in his first Copa America.

Among those to miss out were Liverpool striker Luciano Rodriguez and Orlando City midfielder Facundo Torres.

Uruguay’s Copa opener is against Panama on June 21 in Miami.