IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan head-to-head record; Stats, most runs, wickets

The most riveting rivalry in cricket, India taking on Pakistan, is set for a new chapter when the two face in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head record in T20Is Matches played: 12 India: 8 Pakistan: 3 Tied: 1 Last result: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head record in T20 World Cup Matches played: 7 India: 5 Pakistan: 1 Tied: 1 Last result: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)

Most runs in IND vs PAK T20Is

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Best Virat Kohli (IND) 10 488 123.85 81.33 82* Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 4 197 123.12 65.66 79* Shoaib Malik (PAK) 9 164 103.79 27.33 57*

Most wickets in IND vs PAK T20Is