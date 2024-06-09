IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan head-to-head record; Stats, most runs, wickets

The most riveting rivalry in cricket, India taking on Pakistan, is set for a new chapter when the two face in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
IND vs PAK Head-to-Head record in T20Is
Matches played: 12
India: 8
Pakistan: 3
Tied: 1
Last result: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)
IND vs PAK Head-to-Head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played: 7
India: 5
Pakistan: 1
Tied: 1
Last result: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)
Most runs in IND vs PAK T20Is
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Average
|Best
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|10
|488
|123.85
|81.33
|82*
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|4
|197
|123.12
|65.66
|79*
|Shoaib Malik (PAK)
|9
|164
|103.79
|27.33
|57*
Most wickets in IND vs PAK T20Is
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)
|7
|11
|7.26
|17.18
|4/26
|Hardik Pandya (IND)
|6
|11
|7.54
|12.00
|3/8
|Umar Gul (PAK)
|6
|11
|8.27
|16.18
|4/37
