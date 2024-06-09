MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan head-to-head record; Stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs PAK: Here are the stats and records from T20Is and T20 World Cup matches played between India and Pakistan.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

The most riveting rivalry in cricket, India taking on Pakistan, is set for a new chapter when the two face in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Here are the head-to-head numbers in T20Is for AUS vs ENG:

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head record in T20Is
Matches played: 12
India: 8
Pakistan: 3
Tied: 1
Last result: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)
IND vs PAK Head-to-Head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played: 7
India: 5
Pakistan: 1
Tied: 1
Last result: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)

Most runs in IND vs PAK T20Is

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Best
Virat Kohli (IND) 10 488 123.85 81.33 82*
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 4 197 123.12 65.66 79*
Shoaib Malik (PAK) 9 164 103.79 27.33 57*

Most wickets in IND vs PAK T20Is

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 7 11 7.26 17.18 4/26
Hardik Pandya (IND) 6 11 7.54 12.00 3/8
Umar Gul (PAK) 6 11 8.27 16.18 4/37

