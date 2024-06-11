 India to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

India will host the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, announced the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday.

The tournament will be played in December 2025 and will be the first time ever that a FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will include as many as 24 teams.

India will host the tournament for the fourth time since 2013.

FIH President, Tayyab Ikram said, “Giving more opportunities to play to a larger and more diverse number of National Associations is one of the key pillars of our Empowerment and Engagement strategy. We saw at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman this year how more diversity brings a huge added value to our events. Therefore, I’m very happy that we’ve increased the number of participating teams for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups and I look forward to seeing these 24 young teams, representing the future of our sport, next year!”

Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, “We’re delighted that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chose India to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the FIH and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram for entrusting us with this tournament.”

“This prestigious tournament highlights India’s growing importance in international hockey and shows our dedication to developing the sport for future generations. We’re excited to share India’s rich hockey history and provide a stage for young talent to showcase their skills,” he added.

In the last edition of the tournament that took place in Malaysia, Germany won the title by defeating France 2-1.