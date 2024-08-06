MagazineBuy Print

India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semifinal: IND 1-0 GER; Harmanpreet scores India’s first goal v Germany-match updates

India vs Germany LIVE Score: Catch the score, updates and highlights from the IND vs GER semifinal hockey match at the Paris Olympics being played at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium.

Updated : Aug 06, 2024 22:45 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the India vs Germany semifinal hockey match at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

  • August 06, 2024 22:45
    8’

    While we are rejoicing over Vinesh’s achievement, here in the hockey match India fails to capitalize on Germany’s defensive errors.

  • August 06, 2024 22:44
    BREAKING NEWS

    More news from Indian wrestling: Vinesh secures India’s first wrestling medal of Paris 2024. 

  • August 06, 2024 22:41
    7’ GOAL FOR INDIA!!!!

    Harmanpreet’s drag flick deflects off Zwicker’s stick and enters the goal. INDIA LEADS 1-0 VS GERMANY.

  • August 06, 2024 22:40
    7’

    Yet another ball onto the foot of the German defender. Two more consecutive PCs follow.

  • August 06, 2024 22:39
    7’ THIRD PC FOR INDIA

    Can India convert without its usual second battery, Amit Rohidas?

  • August 06, 2024 22:38
    6’

    A push back yet again from the Indians as they seem to slow down the pace of the game. 

  • August 06, 2024 22:36
    5’

    Windfeder exerts pressure on the Indian players. Prinz on the reverse stick and tries to make contact with a player inside the D, but fails.

  • August 06, 2024 22:34
    3’ ANOTHER PC SAVED BY GERMANY

    Hardik on injection, Harmanpreet’s pick up gone wrong as Danneberg and Hinrichs’ block saves Germany.

  • August 06, 2024 22:33
    2’

    Penalty corner saved, but Hardik manages to get another one.

  • August 06, 2024 22:32
    2’ PC FOR INDIA!!!!

    Mandeep gets free hit for India. Hardik gets a PC for India as he hits the foot of Hinrichs.

  • August 06, 2024 22:31
    1’

    India pushes back but manage to keep ball possession and push the ball inside the circle but only for it to go wide.

  • August 06, 2024 22:30
    India wins the toss

    Things will change for India without Amit Rohidas. India takes the ball.

  • August 06, 2024 22:26
    Both teams take the field!

    Germany’s anthem is played, followed by India’s.

  • August 06, 2024 22:24
    The winner of this match will face the Dutch in the finals

    ​​

    Paris 2024 Olympics: The Netherlands shutout Spain to advance to final

    The top-ranked Netherlands advanced to the men’s hockey final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday after beating Spain 4-0 with a clinical performance after having had to comeback against the same side in the group stage.

    ​​

  • August 06, 2024 22:16
    When was the last time India faced Germany at the Olympic Games?

    The Indian men’s hockey team overturned a 1-3 deficit to earn its first Olympic medal in 41 years with a 5-4 win over Germany in a high-octane bronze medal match in Tokyo. 

  • August 06, 2024 22:11
    India vs Germany at the Olympics

    Played- 14 

    India won- 6 

    Germany won-4 

    Draw- 4 

  • August 06, 2024 22:09
    Sreejesh was stumbling block for Great Britain, Indian hockey’s golden era is back: Gurbux Singh

    Paris Olympics: Sreejesh was stumbling block for Great Britain, Indian hockey’s golden era is back: Gurbux Singh

    India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes on Sunday.

  • August 06, 2024 22:05
    When is India vs Germany, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 semifinal match?

    The India vs Germany semifinal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 6th August, Tuesday from 10:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

  • August 06, 2024 22:03
    Indian hockey Olympic medal winners: Full list edition wise

    How many Olympic medals has India won in hockey?

    Indian hockey at the Olympics: Full list of medal winners at the Summer Games.

  • August 06, 2024 21:58
    PREVIEW by Y.B Sarangi

    After showing its steely resolve and getting past Great Britain in the quarterfinals despite being a man down, India will be ready to tackle the situation arising out of defender Amit Rohidas’ absence when it takes on World champion Germany in the men’s hockey semifinals of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Tuesday.

    Rohidas was suspended for one match due to a red card he received in the quarterfinals. Hockey India’s appeal against the decision was rejected on Monday, rendering Rohidas ineligible for the crucial match.

    Having played three quarters without Rohidas against Great Britain, India has already done a simulation of living life without him.

    The defence has overcome its shortcomings, shown in early pool matches, to grow stronger. It passed the Great Britain test in flying colours and will be eager to present the same grittiness and composure against Germany, which has scored the maximum goals and has won five out of its six matches so far.

    Paris Olympics 2024: India looks to rise above adversity in hockey semifinal clash against high-flying Germany

    India will be ready to tackle the situation arising out of defender Amit Rohidas’ absence when it takes on World champion Germany in the men’s hockey semifinals of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.

  • August 06, 2024 21:52
    DID YOU KNOW?

    PR Sreejesh will retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024.

    Here is all you need to know about the same-

    PR Sreejesh to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024

    India’s PR Sreejesh is set to retire from international hockey after the Paris Olympics, starting later this month.

  • August 06, 2024 21:49
    Germany’s Starting XI

    Mathias Müller 

    Mats Grambusch 

    Lukas Windfeder 

    Niklas Wellen 

    Thies Prinz 

    Teo Hinrichs 

    Tom Grambusch 

    Gonzalo Peillat 

    Christopher Rühr 

    Justus Weigand 

    Hannes Müller 

    Malte Hellwig 

    Jean Danneberg

  • August 06, 2024 21:45
    India’s Starting XI

    Sreejesh PR

    Jarmanpreet Singh 

    Harmanpreet Singh 

    Sumit 

    Manpreet Singh 

    Hardik Singh 

    Vivek Sagar Prasad 

    Abhishek 

    Sukhjeet Singh 

    Mandeep Singh 

    Gurjant Singh

  • August 06, 2024 21:38
    Amit Rohidas suspended for semifinal after red card vs Great Britain

    ​​

    Amit Rohidas suspended for Paris Olympics 2024 men’s hockey semifinal after red card vs Great Britain; India appeals decision

    Key defender Amit Rohidas will miss India’s Paris Olympics semifinal after he was suspended for a game for the red card he received during the quarterfinal clash against Great Britain on Saturday.

    ​​

  • August 06, 2024 21:31
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live streaming for the India vs Germany men’s hockey semifinal match will be available on JioCinema

    The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat in wrestling semifinal action; India faces Germany in hockey semis; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semifinal: IND 1-0 GER; Harmanpreet scores India’s first goal v Germany-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh wins 5-0, enters final to fight in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat reaches final of women’s 50kg wrestling, assured of medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paralympics 2024: First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks gold in Paris
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
