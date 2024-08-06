India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semifinal: IND 1-0 GER; Harmanpreet scores India’s first goal v Germany-match updates

August 06, 2024 21:58

PREVIEW by Y.B Sarangi

After showing its steely resolve and getting past Great Britain in the quarterfinals despite being a man down, India will be ready to tackle the situation arising out of defender Amit Rohidas’ absence when it takes on World champion Germany in the men’s hockey semifinals of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Tuesday.

Rohidas was suspended for one match due to a red card he received in the quarterfinals. Hockey India’s appeal against the decision was rejected on Monday, rendering Rohidas ineligible for the crucial match.

Having played three quarters without Rohidas against Great Britain, India has already done a simulation of living life without him.

The defence has overcome its shortcomings, shown in early pool matches, to grow stronger. It passed the Great Britain test in flying colours and will be eager to present the same grittiness and composure against Germany, which has scored the maximum goals and has won five out of its six matches so far.