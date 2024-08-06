India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semifinal: IND 1-0 GER; Harmanpreet scores India’s first goal v Germany-match updates

- August 06, 2024 22:458’
While we are rejoicing over Vinesh’s achievement, here in the hockey match India fails to capitalize on Germany’s defensive errors.
- August 06, 2024 22:44BREAKING NEWS
More news from Indian wrestling: Vinesh secures India’s first wrestling medal of Paris 2024.
- August 06, 2024 22:417’ GOAL FOR INDIA!!!!
Harmanpreet’s drag flick deflects off Zwicker’s stick and enters the goal. INDIA LEADS 1-0 VS GERMANY.
- August 06, 2024 22:407’
Yet another ball onto the foot of the German defender. Two more consecutive PCs follow.
- August 06, 2024 22:397’ THIRD PC FOR INDIA
Can India convert without its usual second battery, Amit Rohidas?
- August 06, 2024 22:386’
A push back yet again from the Indians as they seem to slow down the pace of the game.
- August 06, 2024 22:365’
Windfeder exerts pressure on the Indian players. Prinz on the reverse stick and tries to make contact with a player inside the D, but fails.
- August 06, 2024 22:343’ ANOTHER PC SAVED BY GERMANY
Hardik on injection, Harmanpreet’s pick up gone wrong as Danneberg and Hinrichs’ block saves Germany.
- August 06, 2024 22:332’
Penalty corner saved, but Hardik manages to get another one.
- August 06, 2024 22:322’ PC FOR INDIA!!!!
Mandeep gets free hit for India. Hardik gets a PC for India as he hits the foot of Hinrichs.
- August 06, 2024 22:311’
India pushes back but manage to keep ball possession and push the ball inside the circle but only for it to go wide.
- August 06, 2024 22:30India wins the toss
Things will change for India without Amit Rohidas. India takes the ball.
- August 06, 2024 22:26Both teams take the field!
Germany’s anthem is played, followed by India’s.
- August 06, 2024 22:24The winner of this match will face the Dutch in the finals
- August 06, 2024 22:16When was the last time India faced Germany at the Olympic Games?
The Indian men’s hockey team overturned a 1-3 deficit to earn its first Olympic medal in 41 years with a 5-4 win over Germany in a high-octane bronze medal match in Tokyo.
- August 06, 2024 22:11India vs Germany at the Olympics
Played- 14
India won- 6
Germany won-4
Draw- 4
- August 06, 2024 22:09Sreejesh was stumbling block for Great Britain, Indian hockey’s golden era is back: Gurbux Singh
- August 06, 2024 22:05When is India vs Germany, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 semifinal match?
The India vs Germany semifinal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 6th August, Tuesday from 10:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
- August 06, 2024 21:58PREVIEW by Y.B Sarangi
After showing its steely resolve and getting past Great Britain in the quarterfinals despite being a man down, India will be ready to tackle the situation arising out of defender Amit Rohidas’ absence when it takes on World champion Germany in the men’s hockey semifinals of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Tuesday.
Rohidas was suspended for one match due to a red card he received in the quarterfinals. Hockey India’s appeal against the decision was rejected on Monday, rendering Rohidas ineligible for the crucial match.
Having played three quarters without Rohidas against Great Britain, India has already done a simulation of living life without him.
The defence has overcome its shortcomings, shown in early pool matches, to grow stronger. It passed the Great Britain test in flying colours and will be eager to present the same grittiness and composure against Germany, which has scored the maximum goals and has won five out of its six matches so far.
Paris Olympics 2024: India looks to rise above adversity in hockey semifinal clash against high-flying Germany
India will be ready to tackle the situation arising out of defender Amit Rohidas’ absence when it takes on World champion Germany in the men’s hockey semifinals of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.
- August 06, 2024 21:52DID YOU KNOW?
PR Sreejesh will retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024.
Here is all you need to know about the same-
- August 06, 2024 21:49Germany’s Starting XI
Mathias Müller
Mats Grambusch
Lukas Windfeder
Niklas Wellen
Thies Prinz
Teo Hinrichs
Tom Grambusch
Gonzalo Peillat
Christopher Rühr
Justus Weigand
Hannes Müller
Malte Hellwig
Jean Danneberg
- August 06, 2024 21:45India’s Starting XI
Sreejesh PR
Jarmanpreet Singh
Harmanpreet Singh
Sumit
Manpreet Singh
Hardik Singh
Vivek Sagar Prasad
Abhishek
Sukhjeet Singh
Mandeep Singh
Gurjant Singh
- August 06, 2024 21:38Amit Rohidas suspended for semifinal after red card vs Great Britain
Amit Rohidas suspended for Paris Olympics 2024 men’s hockey semifinal after red card vs Great Britain; India appeals decision
Key defender Amit Rohidas will miss India’s Paris Olympics semifinal after he was suspended for a game for the red card he received during the quarterfinal clash against Great Britain on Saturday.
- August 06, 2024 21:31LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming for the India vs Germany men’s hockey semifinal match will be available on JioCinema.
The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
