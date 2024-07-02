MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 2: East Bengal FC signs Provat Lakra

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 2.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 18:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC has roped in full-back Provat Lakra on a two-year contract that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season.
East Bengal FC has roped in full-back Provat Lakra on a two-year contract that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season.
East Bengal FC has roped in full-back Provat Lakra on a two-year contract that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

FOOTBALL

East Bengal FC signs Provat Lakra on a two-year deal

East Bengal FC has roped in full-back Provat Lakra on a two-year contract that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Lakra joins the Red & Gold Brigade on a free transfer after his contract with Jamshedpur FC expired in May this year.

Lakra was part of United Sports Club’s youth system before making his first senior appearance for Southern Samity in 2017.

The Kalyani-born defender played the 2017-18 season for Gokulam Kerala FC before making his foray into the Indian Super League and representing NorthEast United FC for the next five seasons. The 26-year-old joined Jamshedpur FC in July last year.

A full-back who can play both left and right, Lakra accumulated 1,283 minutes of playing time across 15 ISL and 3 Kalinga Super Cup matches last season. He played a vital role in helping JFC reach the Kalinga Super Cup semifinals.

In ISL 2023-24 Lakra registered 30 interceptions, 60 successful duels, 19 successful aerial duels, three blocks, 84 recoveries and 26 clearances. He has featured in a total of 51 matches in his ISL career.

-Team Sportstar

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

