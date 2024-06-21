Odisha Government extends Hockey India sponsorship by three years till 2036

The state government of Odisha announced an extension of its support to Hockey India by another three years till 2036, on Friday.

This partnership was solidified in a high-level meeting attended by Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, with the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister of State for Sports & Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary & Chief Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, and Commissioner-Cum-Secretary R. Vineel Krishna, IAS.

The outgoing Naveen Patnaik-led Government had, on April 24, extended its sponsorship of the Men’s and Women’s national hockey team (both senior and junior) for ten years, till 2033.

The year 2036 was symbolically chosen to coincide with Odisha celebrating the centenary year of its statehood.

Odisha has been the official sponsor of the national hockey outfits since 2018, a backing that has significantly helped the sport in the country and in the state becoming a hub for the country’s national sport.

“We are deeply thankful to the Government of Odisha for their steadfast support and commitment to Indian hockey. This partnership has played a pivotal role in uplifting the sport across our nation,” Tirkey said.