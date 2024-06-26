MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Harmanpreet Singh to captain Indian men’s team at Olympics

Hockey India announced on Wednesday a 16-member Indian men’s hockey team that will compete for top honors at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from 26th July to 11th August 2024.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 14:11 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men’s hockey team at the Paris Olympics.
Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men’s hockey team at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men's hockey team at the Paris Olympics.

Hockey India on Wednesday announced a 16-member Indian men’s hockey team that will compete for the top honours at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from 26th July to 11th August 2024.

With five Olympic debutants in the squad, the team will continue to be led by ace drag-flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh, with powerful midfielder Hardik Singh as the vice-captain.

Harmanpreet is set to play in his third Olympics, having debuted as the youngest member of the Indian squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics and subsequently contributing to the bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The squad also features veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and midfielder Manpreet Singh, both of whom will be making their fourth Olympic appearance.

Intriguingly, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh are the five players who are set to make their Olympic debut in Paris.

Speaking on the team selection, chief coach Craig Fulton said, “The selection process for the Paris Olympics’ squad was incredibly competitive due to the depth of talent within our ranks, however, I am confident that every player chosen will bring their best to Paris. Each player selected has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and resilience throughout our rigorous preparation phase. Our journey has been marked by unwavering commitment to excellence and a collective drive to elevate Indian hockey on the world stage.”

“This squad embodies a perfect blend of experienced players and promising young talents, giving us the versatility and energy required to tackle the challenges ahead. Our focus has been on building a cohesive team that can adapt to different playing styles and situations, and I believe we have achieved that,” he added.

“As we head to Paris, our goal is clear – to play with heart, skill, and determination. We are prepared to face the world’s best teams and strive for the highest podium. This squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India. We are confident in our abilities and excited about the journey ahead.”

India is placed in Pool B alongside defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland. To advance to the quarterfinals, India must secure a top-four finish in its pool.

The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign on 27th July against New Zealand, followed by a match against Argentina on 29th July. India will then face Ireland and Belgium on 30th July and 1st August, respectively, with its final group stage game against Australia on 2nd August.

The Indian men’s hockey team has a rich Olympic history, having secured an impressive 12 Olympic medals, including eight gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, hence, the Harmanpreet-led team will be aiming to add another medal to the tally.

Indian squad for Paris 2024 Olympics:
Goalkeepers:
1.    Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders:
2.    Jarmanpreet Singh
3.    Amit Rohidas
4.    Harmanpreet Singh
5.    Sumit
6.    Sanjay
Midfielders:
7.    Rajkumar Pal
8.    Shamsher Singh
9.    Manpreet Singh
10.   Hardik Singh
11.   Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards:
12.   Abhishek
13.   Sukhjeet Singh
14.   Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
15.   Mandeep Singh
16.   Gurjant Singh
Alternate Athletes:
17.   Nilakanta Sharma
18.   Jugraj Singh
19.   Krishan Bahadur Pathak

