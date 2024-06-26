MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu selected to represent India via Universality Quota

Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu have been selected to represent India at the upcoming Paris Olympics via Universality Quota, announced the Swimming Federation of India on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 11:39 IST , Chennai - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Srihari Nataraj (in pic) and Dhinidhi Desinghu were selected to represent India at the upcoming Paris Olympics. (File Photo)
Srihari Nataraj (in pic) and Dhinidhi Desinghu were selected to represent India at the upcoming Paris Olympics. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Srihari Nataraj (in pic) and Dhinidhi Desinghu were selected to represent India at the upcoming Paris Olympics. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu have been selected to represent India at the upcoming Paris Olympics via the Universality Quota, announced the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday.

The SFI had previously mentioned that they were awaiting approval from World Aquatics regarding the selection.

While Srihari qualified for Tokyo Summer Olympics after FINA approved his ‘A’ standard qualification time in men’s 100m backstroke, it would be Dhinidhi’s maiden Olympic venture.

In the men’s category, Srihari was placed at the top of the world Aquatics points table with 849 points, Aryan Nehra narrowly missed the universality spot being just two points behind Srihari after his last qualification attempt in Canada.

READ | U.S. athletes have lost faith in WADA, say Olympic champion swimmers

 14-year-old Dhinidhi, on the other hand, was leading the women’s table with 749 points.

The last date to qualify for Olympics expired on 23 June.

No Indian swimmer achieved the direct qualification, so SFI claimed the “universality places” for both genders. Srihari will participate in the men’s 100m backstroke and Dhinidhi will take part in the women’s 200m freestyle event.

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for Paris Olympics

Indian veteran swimmer and two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash mentioned in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he had failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“My attempt to qualify for my third Olympics has come to an end. For over 25 years, I have dedicated myself entirely to this sport, which holds a special place in my heart. Competing in the last two Olympic Games and maintaining consistent performance in such a demanding arena has been profoundly challenging, both physically and mentally. The obstacles off the field often proved to be even tougher,” said the 30-year-old.

“To be honest, I have encountered new lows that fascinate me as they deepen my understanding of the sport and empower me to overcome future challenges. I am committed to giving back to the sport and inspiring the next generation. I am immensely grateful to my team, friends, and loved ones. Their unwavering support has been invaluable. I will take this time to reset and come back stronger, “ he concluded.

