Hockey India names core probable group for women’s coaching camp

India had lost all four games against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp last month and was beaten by Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3) in London.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 13:59 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s probable group for a two-month long training camp.
FILE PHOTO: Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women's probable group for a two-month long training camp. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s probable group for a two-month long training camp. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s probable group for a two-month long training camp at Sports Authority of India (SAI) center starting here from Monday.

The Indian team went on a short break after losing all its matches in the FIH Pro League season in London and Antwerp.

India had lost all four games against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp last month and was beaten by Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3) in London.

ALSO READ | Indian women loses 2-3 to Great Britain, ends Pro League season with eight defeats

“We recently travelled to Antwerp and London for the Europe leg of the Pro League, and while the results were not in our favour, we learned a lot as a team,” Chief coach Harendra Singh said in a release.

“On several occasions, we were leading, and we proactively searched and threatened to score while looking for an equalizer. These are good signs to have in the initial stages of a rebuild, and I am sure the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be a force to be reckoned with in the future.”

The camp will conclude on August 31.

Team:
Goalkeepers - Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo.
Defenders - Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti.
Midfielders - Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur.
Forwards - Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

Related Topics

Hockey India /

India women's hockey team /

FIH Pro League /

Harendra Singh

