Hockey India names core probable group for women’s coaching camp

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s probable group for a two-month long training camp at Sports Authority of India (SAI) center starting here from Monday.

The Indian team went on a short break after losing all its matches in the FIH Pro League season in London and Antwerp.

India had lost all four games against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp last month and was beaten by Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3) in London.

“We recently travelled to Antwerp and London for the Europe leg of the Pro League, and while the results were not in our favour, we learned a lot as a team,” Chief coach Harendra Singh said in a release.

“On several occasions, we were leading, and we proactively searched and threatened to score while looking for an equalizer. These are good signs to have in the initial stages of a rebuild, and I am sure the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be a force to be reckoned with in the future.”

The camp will conclude on August 31.