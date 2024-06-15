MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for junior men’s national coaching camp

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 40-player core probable group for a 63-day junior men’s national coaching camp to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from June 16.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 13:36 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Hockey India On Saturday announced a 40-player core probable group for a 63-day junior men’s national coaching camp to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from June 16.
Hockey India On Saturday announced a 40-player core probable group for a 63-day junior men’s national coaching camp to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from June 16. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Hockey India On Saturday announced a 40-player core probable group for a 63-day junior men’s national coaching camp to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from June 16. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 40-player core probable group for a 63-day junior men’s national coaching camp to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from June 16.

This camp follows the Indian junior men’s team’s European tour, where it played five matches from May 20-29 against Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands club team Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push.

During the tour, India secured a 2-2 (4-2 SO) win against Belgium in their first game but lost 2-3 in the second match against the same opponent. They faced a narrow 5-4 defeat against Bredase Hockey Vereniging.

READ | Hockey India begins player registration for Hockey India League 2024-2025

Against Germany, India was defeated 2-3 in the first game but won 1-1 (3-1 SO) in the return match, which was also the final game of the tour.

The upcoming camp, led by coach Janardhana CB and overseen by HI’s high performance director Herman Kruis, will end on August 18.

Janardhana said, “We have a talented group of players and the intensive training sessions will help them reach their full potential. Our goal is to develop a cohesive and formidable team ready to take on any challenge.”

40-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Ashwani Yadav, Adarsh G, Ali Khan Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Rohit, Yogember Rawat, Manoj Yadav, Anmol Ekka, Prashant Barla, Akash Sorong, Sundaram Rajawat, Anand Y, Talem Priyo Barta Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Rosan Kujur, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Ritik Kujur, Ankush, Jeetpal, Chandan Yadav, Manmeet Singh , Vachan HA, Govind Nag, Bipin Billavara Ravi Forwards: Mohit Karma, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Prabhdeep Singh, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Zaid Khan, Gursewak Singh.

Related Topics

Hockey India /

SAI /

Herman Kruis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for junior men’s national coaching camp
    PTI
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 15: Diksha off to a strong start, lies fourth in Italian Open
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL: Muhammed Nemil extends FC Goa contract with a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery: Indian women archers lose to Ukraine in final Olympic qualifier, rely on rankings for Paris Games quota
    PTI
  5. Euro 2024: Can Italy defend its title with inexperienced strikers?
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for junior men’s national coaching camp
    PTI
  2. Hockey India begins player registration for Hockey India League 2024-2025
    Team Sportstar
  3. India to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2023–24: We showed great resilience and teamwork, says skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men goes down 2-3 to Great Britain in its last match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for junior men’s national coaching camp
    PTI
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 15: Diksha off to a strong start, lies fourth in Italian Open
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL: Muhammed Nemil extends FC Goa contract with a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery: Indian women archers lose to Ukraine in final Olympic qualifier, rely on rankings for Paris Games quota
    PTI
  5. Euro 2024: Can Italy defend its title with inexperienced strikers?
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment