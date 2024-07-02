MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is

Dube, Samson and Jaiswal, all part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound group but are stranded in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 14:32 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Jitesh Sharma plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Jitesh Sharma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jitesh Sharma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana was on Tuesday named as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad for the first two matches of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

India will play five T20 Internationals in Zimbabwe from July 6.

Dube, Samson and Jaiswal, all part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound group but are stranded in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl.

The trio is set to fly back home, along with the other players, aboard a charter flight on Tuesday evening and arrive in India on Wednesday at 7.45 PM IST. The players will later be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The unforseen circumstances have forced the BCCI to name replacements for the three players.

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batter Rinku Singh, travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, are also currently in Barbados. The BCCI has not named replacements for the duo even though they are in the squad for the Zimbabwe series.

Sudharsan is currently playing county cricket for Surrey at the Oval in London. He is expected to leave for Harare immediately.

India’s updated squad for first two T20Is against Zimbabwe
Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is
    PTI
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles tournament, to play only doubles with brother Jamie
    AP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Son’s football academy in South Korea denies bullying allegations involving a coach and a young player
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is
    PTI
  2. India T20I schedule till 2026 T20 World Cup: How many matches will Men in Blue play before defending their title at home?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ZIM T20I series 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND v ZIM, T20I series: Sikandar Raza to lead young Zimbabwe team against India
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Shahid Afridi praises India skipper Rohit Sharma, questions Babar Azam’s leadership
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is
    PTI
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles tournament, to play only doubles with brother Jamie
    AP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Son’s football academy in South Korea denies bullying allegations involving a coach and a young player
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment