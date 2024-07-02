Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?

David Goffin got entry into the main draw of Wimbledon 2024 on Tuesday as a Lucky Loser after the tournament issued a statement that two-time champion Andy Murray had decided to pull out of men’s singles.

Belgian Goffin, a two-time quarterfinalist at the grass Major, will take on Czechia’s Tomas Machac in the opening round.

“Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year,” a statement from Murray’s team was quoted by Wimbledon.

Andy - we're sorry to hear you won't be playing singles this year.



But we are so looking forward to seeing you compete in the doubles and celebrating all the memories you have given us 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/rB7onqfirX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2024

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie (his elder brother) and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”

World No. 83 Goffin, who reached the last-eight stage at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2019 and 2022, lost 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 to Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the final qualifying round.