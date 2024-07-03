Top seed and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on fellow Italian and former finalist Matteo Berrettini in second round of men’s singles on the third day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Wednesday.

Men’s defending champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic in his second-round fixture.

In women’s singles, second seed and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff takes on Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni in the second round.

Here’s the full list of fixtures (only singles) for day three of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [WC] Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs [19] Emma Navarro (USA)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Anca Todoni (ROU) vs [2] Coco Gauff - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [WC] Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Elise Mertens (BEL)

Court No. 2

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Fabio Fognini (ITA) vs [8] Casper Ruud (NOR) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - [17] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Greet Minnen (BEL)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Gael Monfils (FRA)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Yafan Wang (CHN) vs [12] Madison Keys (USA)

Court No. 3

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Clara Burel (FRA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [12] Tommy Paul (USA) vs [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Juncheng Shang (CHN)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [14] Daria Kasatkina vs [WC] Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

Court No. 12

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs [16] Ugo Humbert (FRA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - [24] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) vs Daniel Evans (GBR) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Arantxa Rus (NED) vs [9] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Lloyd Harris (RSA) vs [14] Ben Shelton (USA)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Daria Saville (AUS)

Court No. 18

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Borna Coric (CRO) vs [29] Frances Tiafoe (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs [26] Linda Noskova (CZE)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Lin Zhu (CHN) vs [25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Court No. 4

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs Jule Niemeier (GER) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - Roman Safiullin vs [26] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Court No. 5

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Court No. 6

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - Kei Nishikori (JPN) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Court No. 7

Women’s Singles, 1st Round - Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) vs Katie Volynets (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 8

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - [LL] David Goffin (BEL) vs Tomas Machac (CZE) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Court No. 9

Women’s Singles, 1st Round - Camila Osorio (COL) vs Lauren Davis (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 10

Women’s Singles, 1st Round - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs Clara Tauson (DEN) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Court No. 11

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - [Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA) vs Laslo Djere (SRB) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Court No. 14

Women’s Singles, 1st Round - Magdalena Frech (POL) vs [20] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Arthur Cazaux (FRA) vs [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [28] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

Court No. 15

Women’s Singles, 1st Round - [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Veronika Kudermetova - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Court No. 16

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - Aslan Karatsev vs [21] Karen Khachanov - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Sloane Stephens (USA) vs Diana Shnaider

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Lulu Sun (NZL) vs [Q] Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)

Court No. 17

Women’s Singles, 1st Round - Magda Linette (POL) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs [27] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Donna Vekic (CRO) vs [LL] Erika Andreeva