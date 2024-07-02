MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of Romania vs Netherlands Round of 16 clash?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Romania and Netherlands Euro 2024 Round of 16 match being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 07:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
German referee Felix Zwayer gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024.
German referee Felix Zwayer gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

German referee Felix Zwayer gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

German referee Felix Zwayer will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Romania and Netherlands at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

In 2009, Zwayer was promoted to officiate in the Bundesliga. On 30 April 2018, Zwayer was selected by FIFA as one of the video assistant referees for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the first FIFA World Cup to use the technology.

During his Bundesliga 2 days, in 2005, he was involved in the match fixing scandal which centered around 2. Bundesliga referee Robert Hoyzer, who took bribes to fix several matches which he officiated. Zwayer assisted him in a match and accepted a bribe of 300 euros to avoid critical scenes for Wuppertaler SV.

Zwayer will be joined by fellow countrymen Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller as the assistant referees.

Bastian Dankert will be the VAR referee.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
Assistant referees: Stefan Lupp (GER) and Marco Achmuller (GER)
Video Assistant referee: Bastian Dankert (GER)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Christian Dingert (GER)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Jerome Brisard (FRA)
Fourth official: Daniel Siebert (GER)

